A young Nigerian man has captured the attention of many netizens after sharing a video of his portable bungalow

While showing off the impressive interior and exterior design of the house, the happy man congratulated himself on the great feat

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud him

Nigerian man proudly shows off his new house Photo credit: @successful_martins/TikTok.

Man shows off his impressive edifice

The proud homeowner, known on TikTok as @successful_martins, took viewers on a tour of his impressive building, showcasing its exterior and interior.

His pride and satisfaction were evident as he congratulated himself on achieving this feat.

"Congratulations to me," the video's caption read.

The interior boasts impressive modern furnishing Photo credit: @successful_martins/TikTok.

Reactions as man shows off house

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions in the comments section, with many viewers expressing their admiration for the man's accomplishment.

@K ⚘️ING said:

"Congratulations to you, I pray to God my own come up soon."

@Big tee said:

"I’ll keep congratulating you till it’s my turn. Congratulations to you."

@OG SOCKET said:

"Congratulations to you gee more keys ahead bro. Tapped from your blessing."

@baggy money99 commented:

"I will not stop congratulations to people's until my lord done my own for me, congratulations to you bro."

@Davi_do last born said:

"Congratulations stranger. I pray for God’s blessings."

@Mummy Richie reacted:

"Congratulations. God remember my brothers and my husband and me."

@White:Money commented:

"Please blood can you help me with something please help me."

@greatfulheart111 said:

"Congratulations ooo it can only be God am happy for u ooo n i wish to have my own too."

@queen Esther said:

"Congratulations to you. My first video this morning I will be congratulated in Jesus name."

@edochieblessing said:

"Congratulations. I tap and claim for my loving hubby."

@onyii best3040 added:

"Congratulations to you dear God remember my brother and my dad."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

