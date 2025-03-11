A Nigerian man got people talking after sharing how he once helped his gateman with ₦500k to help scale his wife's business

The same man also shared an update of how he gave his friend ₦5m to start a cement supply business

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on how both recipients spent the money given to them

A Nigerian man shared how he gave two people money and how they made use of it.

He narrates how he gave his close friend ₦5m to start a cement supply business but was not impressed by the outcome.

Man shared how friend spent N5m and how gateman spent N500k with wife. Photo: Tara Moore, Joseph Egabor. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In an X post by @chrisllionaire, the man also shared how he gave his gateman ₦500,000 to start a provision store for his wife.

He said:

“Gave a childhood friend 5M to start a business. Guy said he wanted to do cement supply. Few weeks later, baba buy Corolla, started popping bottles in lounge every weekend. He didn't do any business and ended crashing the car. Total write off.

“Another time I gave one of our gateman 500K to start a provisions shop for his wife. Today he's no longer working as a gateman. They've expanded to two shops and even built a small house in Ogun State. Money helps, but if the mindset no correct, e go still waste.”

Man squanders N5m he was given for cement business. Photo: Bet_noire

Source: Getty Images

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man's business story

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on how both recipients spent the money.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@hackSultan said:

"Offering money is the current best I think I can do, I can’t offer my time or mentorship, or have the time and energy to be policing what you do with it. However, I also don’t want the money to just go to waste."

@Ithearikebrand said:

"My mother will always say, before you give someone resources,make sure they have the right mindset to handle the resources or else when they squander it,they'll even blame it on you."

@ashjay001 said:

"Exactly! It works for some and not all. Doesn't mean you shouldn't give them a step up. You continue to cherish the wins! And, you will have a lot or wins, as long as you're discerning."

@OsasBenjizee said:

"I am asking by Faith today Sunday 9th March please, I need a drone to upgrade my services. It will profit me more to own a drone along side photographic services. A Mac air type. Doesn't have to be the most expensive. I've been doing this alone it's not easy. Please consider."

Source: Legit.ng