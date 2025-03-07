A young Nigerian lady has shown people on social media the kind of meat she got from a roadside restaurant, popularly known as mama put

The confused lady made a video of the funny-looking meat and posted it on TikTok, pleading with netizens to help her identify the meat

Internet users were divided over the actual name of the meat, with some making funny comments

A Nigerian lady has cried out for help after buying food from a roadside restaurant.

The lady, @babyleo461, was confused after seeing the kind of meat sold to her and made a video of it for netizens to see.

A lady was stunned over the meat she was given.

She begged people to help her identify the meat. In her words:

"Abeg make una help me tell d name of these meat I don go eat rubbish again."

Social media users were divided about what the meat is. Some said it is cow meat, while others made jokes about the situation.

A Nigerian lady cried out over the kind of meat she was served at a roadside restaurant.

At the time of this report, the lady's TikTok video has garnered over 42k likes.

Watch her video below:

People react to meat lady saw

user7798762066068 said:

"It looks like snake o."

ayoade1195 said:

"Na tortoise meat."

Esha_luxury said:

"They didn’t scrape it before using it you boil a little in hot water then scrape off that part before cooking with it na cow tongue."

wrldofkachi said:

"Wetin you this girl day chop like this."

JustCelyn🧑‍⚕️ said:

"You chop am abi you nor chop."

Halimat Shadiya🦋 said:

"That’s cow tongue 👅 also called Igi imu Eran in Yoruba 😂no fear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had reacted to the kind of food served on an Air Peace international flight.

Man shows rare meat restaurant served him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the rare meat he was given at a restaurant.

The man had ordered a rare steak for the first time while outside the country and did not expect what was served to him. Unbeknownst to the man, rare meant that the steak would be cooked to a minimal degree, resulting in a reddish and seemingly undercooked appearance.

The shocking sight of the rare steak left him with a humorous observation, jokingly remarking that the steak seemed alive and as if one could hear the cow still breathing. The man's steak adventure didn't go unnoticed as netizens reacted massively.

