A reverend father has reacted to Prophet Ebuka Obi's recent assertion that he has not had any affair with anyone and dared those tackling him to declare such

The Catholic priest equally made the same statement about his chastity and promised to challenge Prophet Ebuka at a set date and time

According to the priest, Prophet Ebuka's lies about his chastity would be ruthlessly dealt with on that day

A Catholic priest, Father Nwebe Joy, is set to challenge the founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), Prophet Ebuka Obi, over his recent chastity claim.

This came after Prophet Ebuka declared during a recent service that he has not had an affair with anyone and dared people to come forward and disprove his assertion.

Prophet Ebuka had also dared those clerics and priests against him to make the same assertion.

Catholic priest's challenge to Ebuka Obi

Reacting on Facebook, Father Nwebe, described Prophet Ebuka's chastity claim and challenge as an attempt to make other clerics appear as stupid sinners who can't pay the price, adding that it was also a display of intolerable pride.

Father Nwebe promised to expose the lie about Prophet Ebuka Obi's chastity on Friday, March 7 and by 12pm via a challenge he would throw to him.

He promised to terminate and bury Prophet Ebuka's falsehood, vowing to make him learn. The priest's post read:

"We hereby accept the Virg.inity Challenge not because we are holier than anyone but to help rescue our Children and Our people From the Lie of Ebuka's Pride,

"Making a boast that make other minister look like stupid sinners who can't pay the prise is an intolerable pride. May Our Blessed Mother, Queen of all hearts take control 🙏that the Holy Spirit of the living God will frustrate every lie and gangup. Covering Priestly dignity in the Most Precious Blood of Jesus Christ 🌹 .

"So I personalize it: If I Fr Nwebe Joy have Slept with You Man or Woman or Outside Country or Within, pls drop your name or the name of the Hotel on the comment section or tell people on the comment section. Let everyone see!

"Then Ebuka wait for our own Challenge to you by 12pm Tommorow, March 07 2025 the Lie about your Virg.inity shall be dealt ruthlessly forthwith! The falsehood will be terminated, killed and Buried Tomorrow at 12pm. To teach our Children the Sacredness of the Church and the Sanctity of the Priesthood. You will learn...

"Fr Nwebe Joy(Ijele Muonso)."

Catholic priest's challenge elicits reactions

George Chinonyerem Erohie said:

"Mr Nwebe go and gather as many girls as possible to come and testify against Evangelist Ebuka Obi. I earlier said that you could be one of the two priests. By their fruits we shall know them."

Rita Enyia Chigere said:

"Dear father i think you should let Ebuka Obi be and focus on your priestly duties lets not give the enemies of Christ opportunity to mock the body of Christ let's be guided."

Chinyere Nnamdi said:

"He has beat his chest and said he has never had anything to do with a woman if he has let the girl come out go ahead beat ur chest and say the same."

Nweli Daniel Friday said:

"I think nobody is seeing this from the right perspective, did you know if nobody come out to challenge back as fr nwebe joy did, what it means is that whatever prophet ebuka said about them are true, sometimes silent is not always the best answer, this is clearing the air that what prophet said about other men of God are not true. Jus imagine if after the whole accusations and no man of God challenge back, it would have been the greatest mockery ever in the history of the church and the shepherd."

Ezinne Christiana said:

"I dislike the fact that our own very Catholic priests are giving Ebuka Obi listening ear you people should ignore him please his just trying every possible to get more Catholics to be attending his ministry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ebuka Obi had denied knowing the lady behind the fake N500 million mansion testimony.

Priest tags Ebuka Obi threat to gospel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had explained why Prophet Ebuka Obi is a big threat to the gospel of Christ.

The reverend father expressed concern that the prophet, his congregation and media team could not verify Loveth's N500 mansion claim before allowing her to give her testimony.

He noted that Ebuka even jokingly proposed marriage to Loveth during her testimony and claimed the prophet denigrated men and women in his church who don't have such a house.

