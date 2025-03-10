Global site navigation

Ebuka Obi Shares 'Secret' of His Powers, Video Shows Heap of Stones Where He Sleeps at Night
People

Ebuka Obi Shares 'Secret' of His Powers, Video Shows Heap of Stones Where He Sleeps at Night

by  Ankrah Shalom reviewed by  Kola Muhammed 3 min read
  • Popular Nigerian prophet, Ebuka Obi, caused a frenzy online after showing off the unusual bedroom where he sleeps
  • Instead of lying on a foam, the prophet was seen lying on stones that were heaped at a corner of the room
  • Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian prophet went viral on social media after revealing his unconventional sleeping pattern.

The cleric, identified as Ebuka Obi, was captured resting on a pile of stones in his bedroom, forgoing the comfort of a soft bed.

Video shows heap of stones where Prophet Ebuka Obi sleeps at night
Ebuka Obi shares why he sleeps on stones Photo credit: @okwudirichii/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Ebuka Obi sleeps on stones

The clip, shared by @okwudirichii on TikTok, showed the prophet lying on the stones, which were stacked in a corner of the room.

In the video, Obi explained that he spent almost all the days in every month sleeping on the stones, believing that this act of self-denial was essential to his spiritual growth and authority.

In his words:

"If you want to know the secret of brother Ebuka. This place is my bedroom. I sleep on this stones. In a month, I sleep here like 20 days or 25 days. Then the next five days can be on the foam. To whom much is given, much is expected. It takes a great sacrifice to remain at the top. It is a privilege for you to see where I always lie down. This is the first time of showing people my bedroom."
Video shows heap of stones where Prophet Ebuka Obi sleeps at night
Ebuka Obi captured sleeping on heap of stones Photo credit: @okwudirichii/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as Ebuka Obi sleeps on stones

Obi's sleeping habit generated lots of reactions online, with many TikTok users expressing a mix of shock and admiration.

While some commentators praised the prophet's commitment to his faith, others questioned the practicality and comfort of sleeping on stones.

@Nelly Diamonds Ewoenam asked:

"What’s under the stones?"

@Mr Born2Gain said:

"For the sake of who? onye Ara. Upon all this their prayers Nigerians has never been a better place."

@nkbaby jideobi nwa Zion said:

"I believe one day all of una way dey say dis go still come for dis zion church for help in Jesus name."

@Zubbes International said:

"Brother Ebuka Obi, Thank You So Much For All Your Prayers. God Bless You, And Keep Protecting You The More. Amen And Amen."

@Raylights25 said:

"No problems but I'm concerned about where those stones came from."

@SELFMADE said:

"What is now the purpose of Calvary? If we need to go all through this for answers."

@Binhason reacted:

"Ebuka obi fear God ooo, have mercy on our Christians who refused to ready their Bible. They dnt even seek face of God anymore."

@inno_204 added:

"My own is as u dey share wife for your church i go dey come dia once i find wife dia u no ho see my leg dia again."

Watch the video here:

Ebuka Obi catches man pretending to be under anointing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was recently caught 'acting' in church to get the attention of a popular prophet, Ebuka Obi.

The prophet saw the man acting like he was under anointing and immediately discerned that he was faking it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
