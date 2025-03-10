Popular Nigerian prophet, Ebuka Obi, caused a frenzy online after showing off the unusual bedroom where he sleeps

Instead of lying on a foam, the prophet was seen lying on stones that were heaped at a corner of the room

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian prophet went viral on social media after revealing his unconventional sleeping pattern.

The cleric, identified as Ebuka Obi, was captured resting on a pile of stones in his bedroom, forgoing the comfort of a soft bed.

Ebuka Obi shares why he sleeps on stones Photo credit: @okwudirichii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ebuka Obi sleeps on stones

The clip, shared by @okwudirichii on TikTok, showed the prophet lying on the stones, which were stacked in a corner of the room.

In the video, Obi explained that he spent almost all the days in every month sleeping on the stones, believing that this act of self-denial was essential to his spiritual growth and authority.

In his words:

"If you want to know the secret of brother Ebuka. This place is my bedroom. I sleep on this stones. In a month, I sleep here like 20 days or 25 days. Then the next five days can be on the foam. To whom much is given, much is expected. It takes a great sacrifice to remain at the top. It is a privilege for you to see where I always lie down. This is the first time of showing people my bedroom."

Ebuka Obi captured sleeping on heap of stones Photo credit: @okwudirichii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Ebuka Obi sleeps on stones

Obi's sleeping habit generated lots of reactions online, with many TikTok users expressing a mix of shock and admiration.

While some commentators praised the prophet's commitment to his faith, others questioned the practicality and comfort of sleeping on stones.

@Nelly Diamonds Ewoenam asked:

"What’s under the stones?"

@Mr Born2Gain said:

"For the sake of who? onye Ara. Upon all this their prayers Nigerians has never been a better place."

@nkbaby jideobi nwa Zion said:

"I believe one day all of una way dey say dis go still come for dis zion church for help in Jesus name."

@Zubbes International said:

"Brother Ebuka Obi, Thank You So Much For All Your Prayers. God Bless You, And Keep Protecting You The More. Amen And Amen."

@Raylights25 said:

"No problems but I'm concerned about where those stones came from."

@SELFMADE said:

"What is now the purpose of Calvary? If we need to go all through this for answers."

@Binhason reacted:

"Ebuka obi fear God ooo, have mercy on our Christians who refused to ready their Bible. They dnt even seek face of God anymore."

@inno_204 added:

"My own is as u dey share wife for your church i go dey come dia once i find wife dia u no ho see my leg dia again."

Watch the video here:

Ebuka Obi catches man pretending to be under anointing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was recently caught 'acting' in church to get the attention of a popular prophet, Ebuka Obi.

The prophet saw the man acting like he was under anointing and immediately discerned that he was faking it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng