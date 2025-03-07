Testimony Jaga has reacted to the ongoing drama between Verydarkman and his colleague, Mercy Chinwo

The activist had been dragged to court by Chinwo and while he was reacting to the news, he involved the body of Christ

Fans of the two celebrities were divided in the comment section of the post as they shared their take about the drama

Gospel singer, Testimony Jaga, has dragged social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, over his case with his colleague, Mercy Chinwo.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had been taken to court by Chinwo for defamation. While the activist was reacting to it. He called Chinwo the body of Christ.

In a video shared by Jaga, he gave VDM a stern warning about dragging the body of Christ. According to him, the body of Christ means all the whole churches and pastors.

He affirmed that they all have no issue with the TikToker. He advised him to face Mercy Chinwo and sort out his issue with her.

While warning VDM, Testimony Jaga remarked that if VDM loses the lawsuit, he was going to pay the money he has been crying about.

Testimony Jaga abuses VDM

Raining abuses on the activist, Jaga asked if something was wrong with his brain. He also called him stupid and stated that he does not know where he stands now. He explained that he was not going to tolerate nonsense in 2025.

Praising VDM's works, Testimony pointed out that the social media crusader was on the right part when he started, but he deviated later on.

Testimony Jaga warned VDM not to bring down some people just to have pleasure.

Recall that VDM was the first to come after Mercy Chinwo over her case with her ex-manager. He dragged her on different occasions and dared her to react to his video.

How fans reacted to Testimony Jaga's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@wealthylandenterprise22 reacted:

"I said the same thing yeah,Body of Christ didn’t sue vdm yeah,na sis mercy sue you jare.. Love from ghana ratel president verydarkblackman."

@teesglitzmakeupstudio commented:

"True verydarkblackman leave Body of Christ and face mercychinwo."

@awesome.t.bass said:

"Lolzz, unfortunately. You don’t understand idioms !!! You got VDM wrong … I like you still but this your take no join."

@temitopeoluwagbemi stated

"Hmmmm he used that word cos Mercy mentioned it, I am sure VDM isn’t referring to body of Christ as in Christians, Jaga we love you, if he does something wrong I like the way u corrected him on the issue of him calling Dr Eneche."

@lexiskitchenventures wrote:

"Bros e nor reach so. Na mercy mention body of Christ with her alleged lies .. hence why he’s using it as so."

@ultimatepresenter shared:

"Why mercy carry body of Christ enter in the first place? We all belong to the body of christ bro, Mercy should be caution instead."

@officialefeforlife reacted:

"Yes sir very correct sir. I with the body of christ."

Mercy Chinwo opens can of worms

Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo got tired of all was said about her and Eezeetee, that she reacted to with a long post.

Chinwo made a series of allegations against her former manager. She said she was abused, humiliated, threatened, and he tried on some occasions to stop her from being invited for programs.

