A Nigerian lady has drawn people's attention to a man's suspicious behaviour around the casket of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Following Alexx's passing on May 11, 2026, his body arrived for the funeral rites at his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State, with friends, colleagues, and loved ones gathering to bid him farewell

Amid the emotional event, a man did something in split seconds that has left a lady with questions, and she shared a video of the suspicious moment

A lady, Blessing Nnamekwe, has raised an alarm on Facebook over a man's puzzling behaviour around Alexx Ekubo's casket in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

On June 17, friends, colleagues, family and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects as the remains of Alexx were brought to his hometown.

A lady raises an alarm over a man's suspicious behaviour around Alexx Ekubo's coffin. Photo Credit: Blessing Nnamekwe

Source: Facebook

Man's suspicious behaviour around Alexx Ekubo's casket

On June 17, Blessing shared a short clip on Facebook showing the moment an unidentified man briefly touched Alexx's coffin while it was in the ambulance.

Blessing called on Alexx's family to question the man, wondering why he touched the casket. In her words:

"Alex Okubo family should question this man….why did he touched the casket ⚰️ with his ring?"

Another Facebook user, Mazi Jude Pondis, also made a similar observation and uploaded a longer version of the clip that showed the moment the man touched Alexx's casket.

"Did anyone else notice what that man in black suit did to Alex Ekubo’s casket abi is only me, Mazi Jude Pondis that noticed what I just observed 🙄?

"While everyone else was m0urning and screaming, he used his ring & touched Alex's casket.

"Watch the video closely, you will notice what I’m talking about.

"I just hope this is nothing more than what I’m thinking sha because I don’t trust anybody these days!!!" Jude wrote.

A lady points out a man's behaviour around Alexx Ekubo's coffin. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Alexx Ekubo's coffin: Reactions trail man's action

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's action below:

Nneoma Onyegiri Nnoo said:

"He's the ambulance driver, yes! The work no be ur mate, Alex wanted to react at that moment he tap him, make una dey get sense sometimes life no too hard but ur reasoning might make it hard for u."

Ogbonna Ogechi said:

"He used his ring to touch d casket and he was saying something oooo. God knows d best."

Chukwuzobam Cyndy said:

"He looked around fess before touching it...

"Make e no be Wetin i dey think sha."

Ngozi Ikeh said:

"They were not supposed to allow people come close that much to the ambulance."

Chibuike Henry Obiayo said:

"What does it mean ? Too much naija film don make una dey read meaning for everything. Allow the young man rest in peace."

Chioma H Agha said:

"And he was busy looking at everyone to make sure no one sees him. Something is fishing make them hold that man."

Fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that excitement had increased online over fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's wife's pregnancy.

Legit.ng previously reported that the convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a man said to be the traditional ruler said a prayer over the casket. The highlight was netizens sharing what they heard the man say during the supplication. Several netizens noted that the traditional ruler dropped a hint about Alexx's wife being pregnant.

While praying, he asked God to ensure that Alexx's lineage does not end. He further claimed that they got news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, and he prayed that the child will do greater exploits than his popular father.

Source: Legit.ng