A worship centre that plays host to both Christian and Islamic services in Ikotun area of Lagos state was recently stormed by members of an unidentified Islamic group

Christians and Muslims come together in a tapestry of worship, melding their traditions and songs

In a video interview, the founder of the temple, Prophet Mobolaji Ganiyu Elijah Oshoba, explained that his mission is divinely inspired

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikotun, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Ganiu, the leader of God, the Creator Of The World Interfaith Ministry, has sparked a strong conversation on social media with his unique approach to worship, which blends Christian and Islamic practices.

The Punch spotlighted Prophet Ganiu recently.

Prophet Ganiu, the leader of God The Creator of The World Interfaith Ministry, has sparked controversy with his unique approach to worship at his temple. Photo credits: @Martins_Foundat, Pius Abioje

Source: UGC

According to the cross-religious figure, many pastors and Imams see his teachings as a threat, accusing him of “spoiling their business” by uniting followers of both religions under one faith.

Despite the criticism, Prophet Elijah insisted that his mission is divinely inspired, emphasising that Christians and Muslims serve the same God. He expressed his belief that religious division is man-made and has decided to continue preaching unity, even as opposition grows.

Jehovah Allah Lagos temple: X users react

Meanwhile, following the video showing the unusual worship centre, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@ColinUdoh wrote:

"Nothing unique here. He is not the first to do this. Sunny Okosun started it with Chrislam back in the day."

@kosiasuzu commented:

"This is good."

@breakyon3ck said:

"This is a dangerous cankerworm. Misleading people. Even the Bible says if you are lukewarm I’ll spit you out of my mouth."

@NanturReuben wrote:

"Those Pastors who tell you that you are spoiling their business are not genuine.

"It could be true your mission is divinely inspired, but not from the Christian God I know.

"Christians and Muslims are not in anyway serving the same God."

Tobi Lawalson lashed out at Prophet Ganiu:

"Saying you read the Bible and came to the conclusion that Jesus isn’t God but just a prophet has to be one of the silliest things to say.

"It’s like saying you read “Things Fall Apart” but things didn’t actually fall apart.

"You can argue based on anything else o. But not that."

@siddy_cool wrote:

"See how he is contradicting himself.... He said Christians and Muslims serve the same God! and at the same time, he said Jesus is not God just a messenger of God! While we all know that Christians believe Jesus is their God."

Olatunde Kazeem wrote:

"This guy is far better than a lot of the people causing division and bigotry in the world."

@mustaqeemCPP wrote:

"Humans are easily carried away by their emotions and forget logic anytime they encounter/feel a spiritual being/presence.

"No sir, you cannot combine both religions.

"A peaceful co-existence is what you should preach while maintaining one of the two as your religion. Q 109:6."

Despite the criticism, followers of Prophet Ganiu insist that Christians and Muslims serve the same God. Photo credit: @Martins_Foundat

Source: Twitter

The full video can be watched below:

Muslim group tells Chrislam members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group of unidentified Muslims stormed a worship centre in Alalubosa area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, which accommodates both Christian and Islamic services.

They allegedly disrupted a service attended by Christians, Muslims, and even traditional worshippers.

The group, led by a man called “Olojatuntun,” claimed to be acting on the orders of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng