Shan George reacts to fresh attacks on Judy Austin after ex-husband's interview

Actress Shan George has called for a ceasefire from critics of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's marriage after years of nonstop attacks

This came amid the new revelations from Judy's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, who cited the hurt of losing her to the actor

Shan George argued that the ceaseless attacks go against Christian values and that the thriving nature of the couple's marriage is proof of God's hands

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has defended her colleague Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, amid renewed criticism trailing their controversial relationship.

The actress stepped in after a recent interview by Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, exhumed old debates about how her relationship with Yul began.

Shan George takes sides in Yul and Judy drama, sends strong message to critics. Credit: shangeorgefilms, Judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Obasi alleged that he sponsored Judy's education before she left him and later moved on with the actor.

This revelation awoke criticism from online in-laws who accused Judy of being a homewrecker and blamed her for the collapse of Yul's marriage to his first wife, May Edochie.

However, Shan George believes it is time for critics to let go of the ceaseless attacks on the family.

Taking to her Facebook page, the actress started by clarifying that she has never met or spoken to Judy Austin before, but simply felt compelled to speak out.

According to Shan, enough time has passed since the controversy began, and the fact that Yul and Judy have remained together and welcomed three children should be enough reason for critics to move on.

She questioned why the couple is still being attacked years after the relationship became public. She warned that excessive hatred and unforgiveness go against Christian teachings.

In her words:

"Do u Believe that GOD IS IN CONTROL? Do u hv Children? Do u kno tomorrow? Do u think u r wiser than GOD? Pls Ask urself these questions and deeply reason it.

First off, I've never met or spoken to Judy ever before in my life, so don't get this twisted.( feel free to abuse me, na so dem been abuse and Kpai Jesus for preaching forgiveness and no Hate.)"

Shan George says enough is enough as Yul and Judy face renewed criticism. Credit: judyaustin1, mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The movie star also cautioned against holding onto bitterness, claiming that hatred could prevent people from receiving their own blessings.

She added:

"If u r still at this point in time still dragging YUL & JUDY, after all these years, and 3 kids down. It means u r Playing God, or u hv another secret evul Agenda, Bcos that particular kind of Hate is what Jesus Christ spent years and died preaching about. If u r still hating, being unforgiving, and u r still entering church. U hv no FEAR OF GOD. Read ur Bible."

She further argued that attacking Judy Austin would not solve anyone's personal problems, adding that what has happened cannot be changed and should be left in God's hands.

Shan George's support for Judy and Yul Edochie sparked a buzz

Her comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, many of which insisted that the circumstances surrounding Yul and Judy's relationship should not be forgotten. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

Maureen Izu wrote:

"Easier said than done. Rest until it gets to you."

Koncho Judith noted:

"God bless you for this write up. I can't understand why some people have taken the liberty to hate on a woman that did nothing to them."

Moses John penned:

"It's easy for you to say as no be you dem betray."

Rose Beth stated:

"Madam rest abeg ..birds of the same feathers flocks together."

See Shan George's post below:

Shan George reacts to fresh attacks on Judy Austin after ex-husband's interview. Credit: shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie defends Judy Austin's ex-husband's outburst

Legit.ng reported that the veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie defended Emmanuel Obasi after his emotional interview about his failed marriage to Judy Austin. Rita reportedly said Obasi became emotional because he was speaking from a place of pain and personal experience.

The actress praised Obasi for speaking out and encouraged him to remain strong despite the public attention surrounding the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng