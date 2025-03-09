VeryDarkMan is not letting Mercy Chinwo Off the hook just yet regarding the N1.1bn lawsuit she filed against him

A new video shared by the activist suggested his plan to attend the Gospel artist's upcoming London show

VDM made snide comments about the show and eventually said that he will be coming will full force

Martins Vincent Otse, whose name is VeryDarkMan, has sparked mixed reactions with a recent post he made about Mercy Chinwo.

VDM had initially accused Mercy Chinwo of telling lies and withholding information in her case with her former manager, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee.

Mercy Chinwo announces that he will be attending mercy Chinwo's show in London. Credit: @mercychinwo, @verydarkblackman

Recall that in a development online, VDM released a new song which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star. He also compared Portable to the gospel singer and shared his intention to feature him.

Fans react to VDM's post about Mercy Chinwo's concert. Credit: @mercychinwo

VDM to attend Mercy Chinwo's concert

The controversial critic, who seems to be fighting anybody and everybody right now, shared a video of where he made sarcastic comments about Mercy Chinwo's upcoming London show in March.

Martins Vincent spoke about how much the ticket fee will be sold - $25, converting it to Nigerian currency, he added that Mercy Chinwo has multiple streams of income. He said that the singer will be going to the show with blessings, but for people to tap into it, they have to purchase the show tickets.

Watch the video here:

