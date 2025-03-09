VeryDarkBlackMan has responded to Lege Miami after he called him out for being 'disrespectful' towards President Tinubu's son, Seyi

The online critic had shared a video online where he called out Seyi Tinubu to speak to his father on behalf of the youth

After Lege called him out and gave him an 18-hour ultimatum to apologize, VDM has made a video reply to the actor

Nigerians are wondering where the drama between VeryDarkMan and Lege Miami is headed.

Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM had shared a video from China where he spoke amazingly about their infrastructure and how Nigeria's can also get such levels of development with the right channels.

VDM explain why he made the video directed at Seyi Tinubu. Credit: @seyitinubu, @legemiamii, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He called on the President's son Seyi to give him listening ears and speak to Tinubu on behalf of the youth, VDM, as he is the only one in such a position, adding that his father is old.

Lege got enraged and asked him to issue a public apology, with an 18-hours ultimatum to Seyi Tinubi for being disrespectful towards him.

VDM shared a video addressing Seyi Tibunu, Lege Miami. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM responds to Lege's threats

Reacting to the video, VDM stated that the only apology to Seyi Tinubu is for associating himself with someone like Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami.

He further shared the reason for his approach, adding that being in China has opened his eyes to a lot of things.

Watch video here:

Recall that VDM released a new song which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star, as a diss track to Mercy Chinwo. He also compared Portable to the gospel singer and shared his intention to feature him.

VDM's response to Lege spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions below:

@callme_ade_nike said:

"VDM make a good point but he uses the wrong approach. make we dey talk true 🙄."

@cosmasoften said:

"Make then do airport for the whole 36 states and you claim someone else is rusty 😂."

@leeton_capital said:

"I dislike VDM with my two hearts and 4 kidneys. If you come for me I will insult your father and mother. Awon werey."

@miradaninteriors_10 said:

"Talk is just cheap , you think it about to talk. You have collected over 300M for NGO and it’s taking you almost 7Months to get approval to improve on something and you can’t with all your connections. But you will come out and talk with mouth and insult people, anyway talk is cheap."

@becks_6892 said:

"This vdm is fast becoming a nuisance. This wont slide."

@_nunu.aj said:

"Of all the good things one could think of, na Airport be your problem. How does building Airport in the 36 states affect the country’s economy?"

@trustingod31986 said:

"So Lege get level pass Dee worm 🪱 like this ? VDM reply Lege an no reply D worm 🪱 😂😂."

Portable fires back at VDM over feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that we trust Portable not to keep quiet whenever his name is mentioned in a conversation that he isn't a part of.

The label boss shared a video online where he addressed VDM's comment about wanting to feature him on his Mercy Chinwo's diss track.

In a video that is now trending online, the street act expressed his dissatisfaction about VDM's comment while dragging him online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng