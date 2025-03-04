A reverend father has knocked the founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), Prophet Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, popularly known as Ebuka Obi, over the viral fake testimony saga

The priest said Ebuka is a big threat to the gospel of Christ and picked holes in the behaviour of the clergyman when Loveth gave the fake testimony about a N500 million property

While noting that Ebuka did not handle the issue properly, the Catholic priest said Ebuka's gospel is a get-rich-quick kind

A Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, has taken a swipe at Prophet Ebuka Obi, founder of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), in the wake of the viral fake testimony by a lady named Loveth of owning a N500 million house.

Father Kelvin, a Nigerian Catholic priest on mission in The Gambia, quoted Ebuka's prophecy dated January 29 and connected it with Loveth's testimony.

Father Kelvin Ugwu said Ebuka Obi is a big threat to the gospel of Christ. Photo Credit: Fr Kelvin Ugwu, Zion Prayer Movement Outreach

Source: Facebook

Priest dubs Ebuka threat to Christ's gospel

In a Facebook post numbered one to 12, the Catholic priest expressed concern that the prophet, his congregation and media team could not verify the woman's claim before allowing her to give her testimony, adding that the prophet used her tale to pray for his congregation instead of being surprised.

"...4. I am not concerned about why God did not reveal to the prophet that the lady was lying. That area is left to God alone to answer. However, I am concerned that Ebuka and his congregation and media team cannot check the source of her income that will make her acquire such property just between January and February (since the claim is that it is through the prophecy of January 29th that she got blessed.) Any sensible person who hears such a tale should be more worried than excited.

"5. Because Ebuka, instead of being surprised at the instant wealth was seen using such tales to pray for others, it becomes very difficult to believe that he was not the architect of everything..."

The priest described Ebuka's gospel as money-centered, saying he is a big threat to the gospel of Christ.

"...6. But here is the problem and summary of Ebuka's ministry: Ebuka's understanding of how God works is money-centred; it is a prosperity gospel mindset. This is why Ebuka is a big threat to the Gospel of Christ. Everything is about having millions, mansions, visas, and travelling abroad. And when he wants to talk about other things other than those, he goes into male and female geni.tals.

"7. "Prophecy with instant solution" is his catchy phrase. But when you interrogate what "instant solution" means for an average Zion member, you will get to understand why it is not a problem or a red flag that in less than one month, a woman who said she had nothing can suddenly buy a house worth about 500 Million naira ($334,000) and instead of people questioning her, everyone is excited and thanking Jesus..."

A Catholic priest, Father Kelvin Ugwu, said Ebuka Obi's gospel is a false one. Photo Credit: Fr Kelvin Ugwu, Zion Prayer Movement Outreach

Source: Facebook

Priest sends message to Ebuka Obi

He noted that Ebuka even jokingly proposed marriage to Loveth during her testimony and claimed the prophet denigrated men and women in his church who don't have such a house and tagged them as caged.

While faulting Ebuka's handling of the viral incident, he accused him of bullying Loveth by arresting her and dared him to name the Igbo priests and two pastors he alleged were trying to bring him down. The priest branded Ebuka's gospel as a false one.

"...12. If Ebuka truly has the spirit of God in him and follows the Bible, the way he would have handled this issue would have won the admiration of many because nobody is perfect. On Loveth's issue, if the testimony is fake, then the prophecy is also fake. What is wrong in admitting that you misled the people and couldn't discern properly and apologize? But what do we see. . . He is now bullying the poor Loveth by arresting her and claiming that two Igbo priests and two pastors are the people planning to bring him down.

"13. What other evidence do we need? Ebuka should stop being a cowærd, he should call the names of the priests and pastors and allow the police to investigate them. Case closed!

"14. The summary of my long post is simple: no prophecy makes anyone rich. Church is not a place to claim wealth. Jesus did not make anyone rich. In fact, he told many rich people to sell everything they had and follow him. The gospel of Ebuka Obi on wealth is a false gospel. It is a get-rich-quick kind of gospel. Stop feeding yourselves with gibberish."

Father Kelvin Ugwu's post stirs mixed reactions

Seember Olanrewaju said:

"Number 11 summarized everything about him illiteracy.... God bless u Padre... someone who sits and say awful stuffs about a woman gentials and so forth... never liked him....and it's so glaring that his gullible followers will still stand to defend him.... indeed know the Bible for urself..."

Ifebu Dora Kiara said:

"Fade, I must say, you are highly talented and I love how you always speak your mind and share your thoughts with us! I hope that those his members who are hypnotized will soon see the light. 👏"

Ogwudile Nkechi said:

"Need we say more? Fr kelvin just explained in details and also summarized everything we need to know about the Zion ministry. Case closed!!!"

Queenet Ada said:

"And we haven’t asked ourselves how fast his media team showcased the building which means they already know about the testimony even before the lady climbed the alter for them to have had it saved in their system."

Uchenna Okoye said:

"One of things that I don't understand in our world of today is this: why must it matter to you as a priest, prophet, pastor or Evangelist if a miracle happens in your ministry that makes you go and arrange one that you know that is not true. What is the big deal about it, why are we seeking to be powerful and popular when we are nothing but servants? Why did we have this mentality that if you pray and people did not fall or give fake testimonies that Your prayers are not answered? We need to stop because it is no longer funny."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady exposed for giving a fake testimony at Ebuka Obi's church had opened up about why she did it.

Ebuka Obi denies knowing N500m testifier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Ebuka Obi had denied knowing the woman behind the N500 million property fake testimony.

In a video, the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach head said the woman lied against God and the altar.

Social media recently went agog when a lady who testified about owning a N500m house was spotted selling drinks at Enugu.

