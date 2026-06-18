Just In: Police Arrest 2 Over Possession of Firearm

Two men arrested in Aba for unlawful possession of firearms during a routine police operation

Police recover locally made pistol and live ammunition from the suspects' auto rickshaw

Continued efforts by police to crack down on illegal arms and enhance state security

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two young men for alleged unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition during a routine stop-and-search exercise in Aba, Abia State.

The suspects, David Emmanuel, 33, and Joel Emeka, 25, were intercepted on June 12, 2026, along Azikiwe Road near Kent Road by operatives of the Nediegoro Divisional Police Headquarters.

Police Arrest 2 Over Possession of Firearm

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, the arrest followed swift action by officers who stopped an auto rickshaw conveying the suspects, during which one occupant reportedly fled while two others were apprehended.

Firearm and ammunition recovered

Chinaka confirmed that a search of the suspects led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, live ammunition, cartridges, a small black bag, and the tricycle used for transportation.

She stated:

“On 12/06/2026, operatives of the Nediegoro Divisional Police Headquarters, while on stop-and-search duty along Azikiwe by Kent Road, Aba, intercepted an auto rickshaw.

“During the operation, one of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, while the other two suspects were immediately apprehended.”

The exhibits have since been taken into custody, while the suspects remain in detention as investigations continue at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with prosecution expected upon completion.

Police intensify crackdown on illegal arms

The command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling crime and restricting the spread of illegal firearms across the state, urging residents to provide credible information to aid security operations.

DSP Chinaka added that the arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-driven operations aimed at reducing armed robbery, cultism, and violent crime in Abia state.

Bandits storm Kogi school, kill vice principal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits invaded Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state and attempted to abduct WAEC candidates.

The attackers reportedly killed a vice principal and two others during the incident in the north-central state. According to reports, security forces repelled the attackers and killed one bandit, while others have escaped.

Source: Legit.ng