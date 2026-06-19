A young lady has drawn the attention of people to a video showing the wife of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

The video showed many people gathered around the burial site of the actor, weeks after his tragic death

She drew the attention of people to what she observed about the stomach of the late actor’s wife

A young lady has raised an observation about the stomach of the wife of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, after she watched a video showing the moment the late actor was being buried.

The video the lady posted online shows several individuals gathered around the burial site of Alexx Ekubo to witness the moment his body was laid to rest.

Alexx Ekubo burial: Lady shares observation about actor’s wife’s appearance. Photo Source: Twitter/Iam_sistabibi, Instagram/alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about wife of Alexx Ekubo

While the moment the casket of Alexx Ekubo was lowered into the ground was not shown in the video, it caught the attention of a young lady identified as @Iam_sistabibi.

After she watched the video, she shared it on her social media page, revealing that she saw the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo holding her tummy.

@Iam_sistabibi claimed that the wife of late Alexx Ekubo touching her stomach confirms the rumour that she is pregnant.

Woman draws attention to Alexx Ekubo’s wife in viral burial clip. Photo Source: Twitter/Iam_sistabibi

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

"The rumour of Late Alex Ekubo's wife being pregnant is true."

She drew people's attention to the way Alexx Ekubo's wife carried herself during the burial.

@Iam_sistabibi added:

"Look at the way she's holding her tummy. This is so heartbreaking."

Reactions as lady speaks about Alexx's wife

@Adenleayo added:

"Why she dey hide tummy you dey pregnant and you dey wear something tight."

@CreativeLyndah explained:

"All of a sudden she is now hiding her tummy, una funny o."

@Thickerbodii noted:

"That is not his wife, you think you will see her after such information? Did you see his elder sister anywhere today? That is his sister."

@mhidebaby stressed:

"Can’t imagine what’s she’s going through right now 🥹

Seeing your man entering the ground like that."

@0xpeace1 shared:

"Can they let this woman be please. Her husband kept her off the social media for a reason."

@Mariam351881181 noted:

"U sef,what is the meaning of she is holding tummy,so pregnant women walk around holding tummy for 9 months abii wetin."

@mamsee001 wrote:

"This is so sad 😔😔at the same time happy he left something behind."

@itsClemzy stressed:

"I am surprised Kanayo .O. Kanayo is not here, both of them were best friends."

@Unwanagild shared:

"Even loosing a distance relative can be so painful let alone a husband. May God console her."

@Adenleayo wrote:

"Why she dey hide tummy you dey pregnant and you dey wear something tight."

@EllaNnabugo added:

"She doesn’t look pregnant tho … maybe that’s why the First Lady rejected his proposal because of the sickness . It’s well."

@FerdyAlicia said:

"Someone died, and you are concerned about a rumor and how someone is holding their belly."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial after noticing the action of a woman believed by some people to be the actor's wife.

She shared her observation on social media, and her post quickly drew mixed reactions from many Nigerians. While some people agreed with her opinion, others disagreed and urged others not to make assumptions based on the video.

Alexx Ekubo's former schoolmate mourns him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that one of Alexx Ekubo's former schoolmates shared an emotional tribute after the actor was buried.

She remembered their time together at the university and spoke about how kind and cheerful he was. Many people who saw her post joined others in mourning the late actor and praying for his family.

Source: Legit.ng