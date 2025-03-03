Popular clergy, Prophet Ebuka Obi of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, has broken silence on the woman who gave a fake testimony in his church

The clergy stated that the lady lied against God and the altar, and it was not the fault of the ministry

The lady had gone viral after she was exposed for testifying that she bought a house worth N500 million at his church

Prophet Ebuka Obi has denied knowing the woman who recently testified in his church, claiming she bought a house worth ₦500 million.

The cleric, who heads the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, said the woman lied against God and the altar.

Prophet Ebuka Obi Denies Knowing Lady Behind Fake ₦500m House Testimony, Says She Lied Before God

In a video by @evang.ebukaobi on Instagram, the clergy man said the lady came to testify like other people in his church and he didn't know her.

Social media recently went agog when a lady who testified about owning a N500m house was spotted selling drinks at Enugu.

The people who spotted her confronted her about her testimony in a viral video.

After the discovery, the video of the actual testimony also trended, where the lady showed the house she allegedly bought for N500m during the testimony time at Prophet Ebuka Obi.

The videos made many question the lady and the ministry.

Ebuka Obi addresses fake N500m house testimony

In the recent video on his page, the clergyman said he had a premonition that his name would be all over social media.

He also denied knowing the lady and said she lied before God and the altar, not against the ministry.

His words:

“I said it last month that my name would be all over the media. I said the media would be shaking, making it look real, but it’s all fake. We are going to trace the fgirl.

“I heard from clergymen in the East that bloggers were sponsored. Now, do I know her? Does any member know her? She came to testify, just like hundreds of others who come here daily. If indeed the house she claimed to own is fake, then it is her who lied before God and His altar — not the ministry.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as prophet Ebuka Obi addresses fake testimony

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the prophet's reaction to the false testifier at his church.

@vivianwade75 said:

"Daddy don’t mind them . You are there without knowing me and gave Prophcey about me. How then is it arranged ? I have never been to the ground of Zion ministry only online and he gave prophcey about me . Come Nigeria’s awake up . He’s ordained by God."

@ikennalansar said:

"All testimonies should be properly verified. If it's a house, she should show the source of the money and the house papers to avoid this type of embarrassment. Showing a house video isn't enough proof."

In related stories, Prophet Ebuka Obi once yanked off a lady’s wig in his church, while the lady who baked his birthday cake shared how she broke her window to deliver it.

Lady drags men over relationship at Zion ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady got people talking after she publicly blasted men who disliked dating short women.

The petite lady boldly spoke on stage when she attended a program at Prophet Ebuka Obi’s church.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s appearance and boldness.

