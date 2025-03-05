A Nigerian man could not contain his joy after seeing a 2024 McLaren 750S on the expressway

The car, which costs over N400m, was sighted on an Abuja road, which made the man scream in excitement

A Nigerian man captured the moment he saw an expensive car on the street of Abuja.

He screamed after seeing a 2024 McLaren 750S on the expressway in Abuja.

Man screams after seeing 2024 McLaren worth over N400m in Abuja. Photo: @__carkid0

In a video by @__carkid0, the car zoomed past on the road and stood out amongst other cars.

The video was captioned:

“Spotted the 2024 McLaren 750s in the street of Abuja. Omg 2024 750s in Abuja.”

Watch the video below:

About 2024 McLaren 750S

A guide by Motor Trend revealed that the 2024 McLaren 750S is priced around $301,000 to $321,000, which approximates to over N400 million.

The car was also a competitor to Ferrari F8 Tributo and was “not for the faint of heart, or small of wallet.”

The article described the car:

“A successor to the 720S mid-engine supercar has emerged and McLaren calls it the 750S. Built on the previous model's bones but with 30 percent new or updated content, the redesigned exotic is said to be leaner and meaner than anything McLaren has previously created.

“Offered again in coupe or convertible Spider body styles, the 2024 McLaren 750S competes against the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Aston Martin DBS.”

2024 McLaren 750S worth N400m seen in Abuja. Photo: @__carkid0

Reactions trail McLaren 750S in Abuja

Many who came across the TikTok post shared their thoughts on the car as the video went viral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@shimievibze said:

"E gor shock you say nah one 18yr Old birthday gift be that...Police no dey block this one because Dem no go Sabi open door sef."

@joelbazz said:

"Proof that rules are just for the poor……Shaybe tinted glasses are banned in Abuja."

@Harunamusa mr,oneboss said:

"Way some people go day shout like say na only wiziki na him get money pass."

@STorM said:

"E sure me die say na after video you add this sound cause this yoyoyo shame go wear me timberland."

@lovina said:

"This one of my ex’s dream cars, a spyder in particular. And I hope he gets it."

@energycomedy22 said:

"Na your fellow man buy am o,you dey here dey shout up and down."

@thatboy_ire said:

"Money dey Nigeria Walai but u go think say we broke. Me sef no small. I get bicycle for dream."

@ØG Bright said:

"no be type of this car Wizkid buy ? Omo people get money ohh."

Man’s new car sparks mixed reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man moved many as he shared his testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

His video showed when he acted like a driver during the Hallelujah Challenge and when he eventually bought the car.

Many who came across the video doubted the man, while others congratulated him and “tapped” into the blessings.

