Monaco's government website has outlined the residency requirement foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship in the country

The principality specified a minimum age that applicants must have reached before their years of residency can count towards a naturalisation request

Monaco also noted that the ultimate decision on granting citizenship rests entirely with one specific authority

Monaco has set out the conditions under which a foreigner can pursue citizenship in the small but prestigious principality, and the requirements are both specific and subject to significant discretion at the highest level of government.

According to information published on the Monaco government website, a foreigner who wishes to apply for naturalisation must have been ordinarily resident in the country for a minimum of 10 years. Crucially, that decade of residency only begins to count from the point at which the individual has reached the age of 18, meaning younger residents cannot accumulate qualifying years during their childhood or adolescence.

Monaco explains how long foreigners must stay before applying for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/GoodLifeStudio/mirsad sarajlic

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Sovereign Prince holds final authority

The website makes clear that meeting the residency threshold does not guarantee citizenship. All naturalisation requests are directed to H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince, and the outcome rests entirely at his discretion.

The government website states:

"Any person who has been ordinarily resident in Monaco for at least ten years after reaching the age of eighteen may apply to H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince for naturalisation as a citizen of Monaco."

The website adds:

"H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince may, however, grant a dispensation regarding this residency requirement."

It further states:

"Naturalisation is at the discretion of the Sovereign Prince."

What this means for prospective applicants

The inclusion of a waiver provision means that the 10-year rule, while the standard benchmark, is not an absolute barrier. In exceptional circumstances, the Sovereign Prince has the authority to set aside the residency condition entirely and grant citizenship without the applicant having fulfilled the usual waiting period.

For most foreigners, however, the path to a Monaco passport involves a long-term commitment to living in the country before a formal application can even be submitted, and even then, approval is far from guaranteed.

Israel explains how foreigners can acquire citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Israeli government published the official conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship.

According to the government's website, applicants must be permanent residents, have lived in Israel for at least three of the previous five years, demonstrate a high level of Hebrew language proficiency, and meet other legal requirements.

Source: Legit.ng