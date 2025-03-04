A Nigerian man has reacted with happiness after seeing how much the NNPCL is selling petrol per liter

The man said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited might adjust prices further down across the nation

He was happy that the NNPCL is now selling per liter of petrol at the cost of N860 at its filling stations

A Nigerian man has reacted with joy after reading the news that NNPCL is now selling petrol at a cheaper rate.

The man saw it in the news that the company now dispenses PMS at the cost of N860 per liter at its filling stations.

Tom Alims is happy that the price of fuel has slightly reduced. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims and Getty Images/FAWAZ OYEDEJI/Peter Dazeley.

In a Facebook post, Tom Alims said it was an interesting time to be a Nigerian because the prices of PMS are gradually being driven down.

Tom shared a screenshot of the news on Facebook and said he hopes the prices are further driven down within the week.

According to Tom, he was hoping for that day that the price of PMS would be sold at the cost of N500 per liter.

His words:

"Interesting times to be a Nigerian. Before weekend, most NNPC fueling Stations across the nation will adjust their prices. I can't wait for when prices will crash to less than N500."

Petrol is a critical product that affects the lives of Nigerians. Photo credit: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI.

Some people who saw the post argued that the price reduction is due to the healthy competition between NNPC and the private sector led by Dangote Refinery.

Facebook reactions to the new cost of fuel at NNPC filling stations

Ud Ofem said:

"My brother e deysweet my belle ooo...I like this healthy competition e favour us, it's just that e no go reflect on prices wey don go up due to the hike."

Obi Simon said:

"Calabar mini bus drivers are still forming Adam of de most high."

Raymond Ukaka Jnr said:

"When there is competitive market. Supply is certain. Economics teacher you finish work that time."

Joy Offiong Ikpeme said:

"Don't celebrate yet sir. This country is not stable."

Tony Ogidi said:

"You guys are celebrating N860/litre? APC are indeed wise then? They will crash it to N500/litre for 2027 elections. You are forgetting where we were coming from (N197/litre) so soon. These guys know how to maneuver our psych for their benefits..."

David De Beloved Wohuowo said:

"If ogoja will ever come to this make I treck from ogoja to calabar."

Akabom Okon said:

"Please, can you link me to filling station with the official price posted above?"

Adie Ikor Jnr said:

"A free competitive market is healthy for our economy."

Port Harcourt Refinery begins fuel distribution

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said that the Port Harcourt Refinery has begun loading petrol into trucks.

The company disclosed that the move aligns with its promise to re-launch the refinery to boost Nigeria’s energy supply.

Meanwhile, marketers decried the petrol price from the Port Harcourt Refinery, saying it was costlier than Dangote's price.

