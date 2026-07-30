Billionaire businessman Tonye Cole opened up about a difficult period in his marriage when his family depended entirely on his wife's income

Cole revealed that for nearly three years, neither he nor his business partners drew any salary as they sacrificed everything to keep their company alive

His wife, a medical doctor completing her housemanship at LUTH, single-handedly covered school fees, bills, and daily expenses while he was based in Port Harcourt

Billionaire businessman Tonye Cole has given a rare glimpse into the financial struggles he and his wife endured in the early years of their marriage, revealing that she was the one keeping the household afloat while he chased a business dream that had not yet paid off.

Cole made the admission in a video posted to Instagram on 30 July 2026, speaking candidly about a period spanning nearly three years when he and his business partners collectively agreed to forgo salaries entirely to keep their company alive.

Reactions as Tonye Cole shares how his wife paid for everything while he built his business empire. Photo credit@tonyecole

Source: Instagram

When his wife became the breadwinner

During that period, Cole was based in Port Harcourt while his wife remained in Lagos, where she was working as a medical doctor completing her housemanship at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

It was her modest salary that covered school fees, electricity bills, and day-to-day living expenses for the family.

Fans praise Tonye Cole over revelation about his wife. Photo credit@tonyecole

Source: Instagram

"I was married. None of them were married. But all of us had decided that we were going to sacrifice for this company. This company must survive. So we are not taking a salary," he explained.

The billionaire noted that his two business partners had another income stream through a clothing business called Men's Room. He had no such fallback, making his wife's support even more critical to his survival.

Tonye Cole's message to men with struggling wives

Rather than express embarrassment about those lean years, Cole said the experience shaped his understanding of partnership. He had a direct message for men who struggle with the idea of their wives providing financially.

"Let her pay for now because she will trust you. If she sees where you're going and knows that you're making an effort to survive," he said.

The businessman also spoke about the distance and the trust it demanded from both sides, noting that he and his wife had to lean on faith in each other while living in different cities and building separate careers.

Today, Cole says the sacrifice has come full circle.

"My wife is enjoying the money. She does not have to work. The compounded interest of what she spent, by far, the compounded interest works beautifully," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of what Tonye Cole said about his marriage below:

Fans react to Tonye Cole's story

The video resonated widely online, drawing passionate responses from viewers:

@nanz__waz wrote:

"Me biting my nails, remembering all the money I have given men to better their lives, and all I got back was rubbish."

@chiamaka_ekekorah commented:

"Behind every successful husband they is a woman"

@bokimeeasuquo shared:

"I'm building something very big now and my wife is my backbone. The girl is so good and I thank God I made the right choice by marrying her. I love you my PEARL."

@mrsmaureeny_reenymakeovers observed:

"Even the men who don't treat their wives right will still come and like the post. The man earned it; that's why he can say it with his full chest. He didn't demand it."

@jovani_joe2 added:

"This is why choosing the right partner is one of the biggest financial decisions you'll ever make."

Adewale Elesho speaks about his wife

Legit.ng had reported that Adewale Elesho previously sparked widespread reactions after revealing that he considers his wife the head of their family because she owns their home.

The veteran Nollywood actor also disclosed that he sought her permission before bringing his visually impaired mother to live with them. His remarks generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users praising his respect for his wife and approach to marriage, while others questioned his decision.

Source: Legit.ng