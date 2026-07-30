President Bola Tinubu approved the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties

The committee, which was set up in 2000 under former President Obasanjo, had reportedly gone beyond its original mandate

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi will now coordinate all matters previously handled by the dissolved committee

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties, effective November 5, 2025.

The directive was announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. Going forward, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, will take over the coordination of all matters that previously fell under the committee's purview.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves FG committee Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu dissolved PIC

The PIC was created in 2000 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to manage the privatisation, sale, and lease of federal landed assets as part of the government's monetisation policy. Its original membership included the then Minister of Housing as chairperson, alongside representatives from the Ministries of Transportation, Justice, Health, and Agriculture, as well as the Nigeria Police Force. Professor P.T. Ahire, then a Deputy Director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, served as its first secretary.

On March 22, 2001, the Federal Executive Council approved the creation of a Panel of Inquiry to produce a White Paper guiding the implementation of the PIC's recommendations. That panel worked for 21 months before submitting its report.

The government said a review of the committee's operations revealed that it had moved beyond its original scope, leading to several court cases across the country. The presidency concluded that there was no longer any justification for the committee to continue operating.

Secretary directed to stop acting on committee's behalf

As part of the dissolution order, B.S. Dutsin-Ma, who served as the committee's secretary, has been specifically directed to stop acting on behalf of both the committee and the Federal Government on any related matters.

The presidency's statement did not outline the specific litigations linked to the committee's activities, but described them as "multiple litigations across the country" arising from the committee's work exceeding its mandate.

The announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

GMD wrote:

"While commending the President for dissolving the PIC, Tinubu and APC should ensure Transparency and Accountability in his administration, especially in respect to Insecurity and budget implementation. We're waiting to see the outcome of the fake and camouflaged DG's drags. You cannot dissolve a loophole and still have multiple loopholes across."

Paul Arhewe commented:

"Do we have a minister of information, like Lai Mohammed, during Buhari? If we have one, he or she seems to be a very silent operator. Now all information is coming from the adviser?"

Mazi Okonkwo Chinedu said:

"This doesn't care about the killings going on in Nigeria, only to grab power."

Pathfinder said:

"May God bless Nigeria."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng