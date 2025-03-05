Tesla Cybertruck Made By Elon Musk's Company Parked At Mechanic Workshop in Nigeria
- A viral video, which showed a Tesla Cybertruck parked at a mechanic workshop in Nigeria, sparked reactions online
- The car, which is made by Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is becoming a regular sight in some parts of Nigeria, even though it is not yet rampant
- Someone who saw the luxury car in a mechanic shop captured the video and posted it on social media
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Many people are reacting to the video of a Tesla Cybertruck which was seen at a mechanic workshop in Nigeria.
The video of the Cybertruck was captured and shared online by someone who saw it and was surprised that the luxury car came to a mechanic.
In the video posted by @hotcars_naija, it appeared the Tesla-made car had a scratch and it was brought for fixing.
But the video quickly spread and made it to X where it was reposted by many handles including @dammiedammie35.
He asked:
"Cyber truck for mechanic workshop keh… Wetin do am?"
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of Tesla Cybertruck
@Allezamani said:
"Nigerians make una calm down dey observe, the car bumper is being repainted. Not there for a mechanical repair."
@blaqboynathan said:
"Truck wey suppose dey charge for Tesla station, now e dey charge for mechanic workshop with generator."
@Jonehmk said:
"The owner just wants to change one of the plugs!"
@FlippyKay said:
"Lol! Wahala the whole mechanics for community go come learn work with that car."
@pridecrib said:
"When dem start dey create the truck wey e don dey get mechanic problem."
@fobecyril said:
"Who no dey get wahala. Una think say Elon musk self no dey go hospital?"
@wydjamees said:
"Watin make you carry money buy this truck way you no get money to maintain am."
@owuraku_obeng said:
"I could see filler applied to the rear bumper … perhaps it’s purposely there for minor body work."
@MarianVictor18 said:
"Haba, so far, it has an engine it must surely break down."
@TalktoTosin09 said:
"A lot of financial mistake going on in Lagos."
@Elamin_Ogidi said:
"Ah ah ah no be gadus b that? No b gadus cyber truck be this?"
@anna_chichii said:
"I'm sure the mechanic doesn't know anything about the car."
@emman_thompson said:
"If you can afford a cyber truck, you should be able to afford maintenance."
@TtwAlex said:
"It's for my friend he wants to paint it ni.....Kamo go buy primer that's why e still dey outside."
@Jocaramsey06 said:
"Maybe it's behaving like cyber Keke and they want to upgrade it's senses back."
Man builds his own Cybertruck
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man is building a car that looks like Cybertruck, one of the cars manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla.
The man shared a video on his TikTok page showing that he had already laid the skeletal structure of the car.
Nigerian car dealer under fire after announcing current price of 'tokunbo' vehicle, video goes viral
A lot of people who have seen the man's version of the Cybertruck said he is talented and wishes he achieved his dream.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.