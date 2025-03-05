A viral video, which showed a Tesla Cybertruck parked at a mechanic workshop in Nigeria, sparked reactions online

The car, which is made by Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is becoming a regular sight in some parts of Nigeria, even though it is not yet rampant

Someone who saw the luxury car in a mechanic shop captured the video and posted it on social media

Many people are reacting to the video of a Tesla Cybertruck which was seen at a mechanic workshop in Nigeria.

The video of the Cybertruck was captured and shared online by someone who saw it and was surprised that the luxury car came to a mechanic.

People said they were surprised to see the Cybertruck at a mechanic shop. Photo credit: TikTok/@hotcars_naija and Getty Images/Sven Piper.

In the video posted by @hotcars_naija, it appeared the Tesla-made car had a scratch and it was brought for fixing.

But the video quickly spread and made it to X where it was reposted by many handles including @dammiedammie35.

Tesla is becoming a regular sight in some places in Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/Sven Piper.

He asked:

"Cyber truck for mechanic workshop keh… Wetin do am?"

Reactions to video of Tesla Cybertruck

@Allezamani said:

"Nigerians make una calm down dey observe, the car bumper is being repainted. Not there for a mechanical repair."

@blaqboynathan said:

"Truck wey suppose dey charge for Tesla station, now e dey charge for mechanic workshop with generator."

@Jonehmk said:

"The owner just wants to change one of the plugs!"

@FlippyKay said:

"Lol! Wahala the whole mechanics for community go come learn work with that car."

@pridecrib said:

"When dem start dey create the truck wey e don dey get mechanic problem."

@fobecyril said:

"Who no dey get wahala. Una think say Elon musk self no dey go hospital?"

@wydjamees said:

"Watin make you carry money buy this truck way you no get money to maintain am."

@owuraku_obeng said:

"I could see filler applied to the rear bumper … perhaps it’s purposely there for minor body work."

@MarianVictor18 said:

"Haba, so far, it has an engine it must surely break down."

@TalktoTosin09 said:

"A lot of financial mistake going on in Lagos."

@Elamin_Ogidi said:

"Ah ah ah no be gadus b that? No b gadus cyber truck be this?"

@anna_chichii said:

"I'm sure the mechanic doesn't know anything about the car."

@emman_thompson said:

"If you can afford a cyber truck, you should be able to afford maintenance."

@TtwAlex said:

"It's for my friend he wants to paint it ni.....Kamo go buy primer that's why e still dey outside."

@Jocaramsey06 said:

"Maybe it's behaving like cyber Keke and they want to upgrade it's senses back."

Man builds his own Cybertruck

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man is building a car that looks like Cybertruck, one of the cars manufactured by Elon Musk's Tesla.

The man shared a video on his TikTok page showing that he had already laid the skeletal structure of the car.

A lot of people who have seen the man's version of the Cybertruck said he is talented and wishes he achieved his dream.

