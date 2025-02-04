A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house and new car

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Nigerian man trends online as he flaunts his new house and Benz on TikTok. Photo: @big_vincent

Source: TikTok

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @big__vincent, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, and the beautiful exterior, painted in white.

He congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home.

Man buys new white Benz

The man also announced that he had purchased a new white Benz, the same colour as his house.

In the video, he showed the Benz parked inside the compound where the house was built.

The video was captioned:

“Congratulations to me. A white house and a white Benz.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts house and car

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@usmanjunior27 said:

"Congratulations. More keys to come and I tap from the blessings

@Sad loner said:

"I have come across this sounds severally today I pray my own congrats hit me soon congrats man."

@David alex said:

"Emphasis on nothing juju can do,congrats bro."

@officialbenfullerchatpage said:

"Me too will do my own and I'll come back to use this sound fr."

@CHI NA EME EGO said:

"Congrat ooo I tap from your grace iseeee oo yagazie."

