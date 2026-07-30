Nigerian OAP Do2dtun wrote an open letter to South African singer Tyla ahead of her planned Lagos tour stop

Do2dtun's message cited the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa as the reason behind his appeal

Fans across Nigeria have rallied behind the radio personality, with many backing his stance on the tour

Popular Nigerian OAP and radio personality Do2dtun has addressed South African singer Tyla directly in a lengthy open letter posted on X on 29 July 2026, urging her to reconsider performing in Lagos amid ongoing tensions following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In the post, Do2dtun acknowledged Tyla's talent and global appeal but made clear that her planned Lagos show is poorly timed.

Reactions as Do2dtun pens memo to Tyla ahead of her upcoming Lagos tour. Photo credit@dod2tun/@tyla

Source: Instagram

The hypeman framed his message not as a threat but as an appeal rooted in emotional intelligence, arguing that hosting an entertainment event in Nigeria right now without addressing the xenophobic atrocities committed against Nigerians amounts to a show of insensitivity.

"You are welcome but not welcome," he wrote, adding that her presence in the country would only be appropriate if it came with an acknowledgement of what Nigerians have experienced.

Do2dtun's message to Tyla

The OAP pointed out that Tyla herself would not appreciate being unwanted or punished in foreign countries for things she did not personally do. However, he stressed that silence on the issue of xenophobia is tantamount to agreement with it.

Fans agree with Do2dtun over stance about Tyal's Lagos tour. Photo credit@do2dtun

Source: Instagram

"No voice means agreement," he stated in the letter. "If you are in agreement with what your country did, it's fair but let us heal."

Do2dtun also raised the broader issue of using platforms responsibly, urging Tyla to consider how public figures can either reinforce or challenge social injustice.

He ended his appeal by reiterating that Nigerians are not closing their hearts permanently but need space to heal before entertainment can resume as normal.

Here is the post made by Do2dtun about Tyla's planned tour below:

Fans react to Do2dtun's letter

The post quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians expressing support for Do2dtun's stance:

@brendanukagod__:

"If we are desperate to see short skirt, Ayra Star is here for us"

@omathompson26:

"Thank you @do2dtun"

@calvin_iordye:

"She should go bek to her country abeg, make Ayra starr perform for us, make foreigner no take our jobs."

@lhostpulse:

"Who are the organizers in the first place. We should deal with that first"

@smplyjessie1:

"'You are welcome but not welcome' is a very loud way of saying 'read the room.' Sometimes the best response is simply to respect the hurt and give people space."

@lashesbynicole_brow_bar:

"A South African here but great job Nigerians"

Do2dtun drags Dbanj's sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Do2dtun shared a series of posts where he made allegations against his former wife and D'banj's sister, Taiwo.

According to him, she denied him access to his children. He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He boasted that the public would reach out to the singer because of his intended actions.

Source: Legit.ng