Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo publicly assessed President Tinubu's chances in the 2027 general elections

Keyamo questioned where opposition figures Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar would draw their votes from

The minister described the upcoming 2027 contest in terms that suggest Tinubu faces little serious competition

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has described the 2027 presidential election as a foregone conclusion in favour of President Bola Tinubu, dismissing the electoral prospects of opposition figures Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking candidly, Keyamo said he could not identify any credible voter base that either opposition candidate could rely on heading into the contest.

"I am looking around, between you and me, where will Obi's vote come from? I can't see it. Where will Atiku's vote come from?" Keyamo said.

The minister, who spoke on Channels TV on Thursday, July 30, went further, framing the election not as a competitive race but as a near-certain outcome, saying the 2027 election is "a coronation, not an election based on demographic calculations."

Keyamo's comments on the opposition

The remarks carry weight given Keyamo's position within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his proximity to the Tinubu administration. His comments signal a growing confidence within government circles that neither the Labour Party's Peter Obi nor former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poses a serious threat to Tinubu's re-election bid.

Peter Obi, who previously ran under the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before being ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections on May 29, 2026.

Keyamo's assessment suggests that Obi's party switch and Atiku's continued political positioning have not impressed those within the presidency, who appear to view the opposition's chances as limited at best.

Source: Legit.ng