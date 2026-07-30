Tinubu vs Atiku, Obi: "2027 Election Is a Coronation", Keyamo Gives Reason
- Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo publicly assessed President Tinubu's chances in the 2027 general elections
- Keyamo questioned where opposition figures Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar would draw their votes from
- The minister described the upcoming 2027 contest in terms that suggest Tinubu faces little serious competition
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Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has described the 2027 presidential election as a foregone conclusion in favour of President Bola Tinubu, dismissing the electoral prospects of opposition figures Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.
Speaking candidly, Keyamo said he could not identify any credible voter base that either opposition candidate could rely on heading into the contest.
"I am looking around, between you and me, where will Obi's vote come from? I can't see it. Where will Atiku's vote come from?" Keyamo said.
The minister, who spoke on Channels TV on Thursday, July 30, went further, framing the election not as a competitive race but as a near-certain outcome, saying the 2027 election is "a coronation, not an election based on demographic calculations."
Keyamo's comments on the opposition
The remarks carry weight given Keyamo's position within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his proximity to the Tinubu administration. His comments signal a growing confidence within government circles that neither the Labour Party's Peter Obi nor former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poses a serious threat to Tinubu's re-election bid.
Peter Obi, who previously ran under the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before being ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections on May 29, 2026.
Keyamo's assessment suggests that Obi's party switch and Atiku's continued political positioning have not impressed those within the presidency, who appear to view the opposition's chances as limited at best.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng