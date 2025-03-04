A lady shared the messages she received from a POS attendant who got her account number through her Opay account details

She shared a screen record of the chat from the young man who funnily wooed her and offered her yoghurt

Many who came across the chats gave their opinion, while some shared their similar experiences

A lady shared her experience with a POS attendant whose shop she visited to make a withdrawal.

She said she received messages from the POS attendant who got her number through her Opay account details.

She shared the messages she received from the POS agent who chatted her on WhatsApp. Photo: @ini_oluwa47

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ini_oluwa47 on TikTok, the young lady shared a screen record of the chat between herself and the young man.

The young man funnily wooed her as he promised to give her yoghurt or fried yam if she revisited his shop.

The lady ended up blocking the young man after he made several attempts to talk to her via video call.

She said:

“POV: You went to withdraw and the POS attendant texted you through your Opay number. Naso una dey do now? Nawa o, it’s the ori madam for me.”

Watch the video below:

POS attendant’s chat with customer amuses many

Many who came across the chats gave their opinion, while some shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@orma Etta said:

"Omo Nawa oo. Am I the only one that my msg with unknown number no dey pass “who’s this” “you blocked this contact”?"

@May 5th said:

"So na fried yam and yoghurt way u worth?? God no go allow any boy come my dm con offer me fried yam n yoghurt."

@Muhammed princess/ReedasEmpire said:

"This thing has happened to me too. This one was even a guy sitting close to the Pos.My transfer didn’t reflect in the machine so she said I should drop my number,not knowing this guy was typing it."

@horitokhe38 said:

"This thing has happen to me before but now we are friends we can’t even do without seeing each other a day."

@Olamide said:

"Mah I go do pos maybe I go see one fine girl text too."

@MBD said:

"I was alright this is kinda cute until I saw "let me eat yr work" people are mad oo,you will think everybody is normal."

@Princess ZARAH said:

"As we dey try save money for Lambo.. make we dey also observe the ones wey we fit get with fried yam."

@olarewaju loveth said:

"This guy na ilaje nothing wey you wan tell me. Which one be I will buy fried yam for you. That fried yam off me."

Lady who received messages from POS agent she patronised. Photo: @ini_oluwa47

Source: Youtube

Source: Legit.ng