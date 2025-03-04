A Nigerian private university student lamented as someone stole all her wigs and used her toilet without flushing

The young lady shared how the person broke into her hostel room while she went to class to read her books

People who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady mentioned the name of the school

A Nigerian lady, Audrey Cyril, cried out after she discovered that someone broke into her hostel room.

The private university student shared how she left for class only to return to her room and discover that some of her items were missing.

She narrated what she saw when she visited the restroom. Photo: @audreycyrill

In a video by @audreycyrill on TikTok, the lady said upon return to her room, she discovered that her rechargeable fan was missing.

She then discovered that all her wigs, which she kept inside a bag, had been stolen.

The lady said:

“The person took every single thing from this bag and left nylon for me. To now crown everything up, I wanted to use the restroom this morning to pee. I now realised that this thief did not only steal, used my rest room and did not flush. Like, how much of a human being can you be?”

Private university student whose wgs were stolen. Photo: @audreycyrill

As she lamented, she mentioned the name of her school.

Her words:

“Bingham students, Bingham girls, New hostel 1, nice one. I promise you, for all of you that steal, it will catch up with you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student laments wig theft

People who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady mentioned the name of the school.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@StylesByHanchi said:

"Bingham girls and stealing 5&6 that was how I dried a dress and someone went to take it and after I had graduated, just for me to be scrolling through TikTok and I saw one very popular girl with it."

@deeisnoir said:

"Guyyyy Bingham girls will do you strong thing ehnnnnnnnnnn. Audrey God will be with you ooo. I can just imagine. All the wigs ooo. Na so e reach."

@AoC-Theola said:

"I can actually feel your pains rn sorry hun and to think you’re trying not to use foul words to express your pains…. What goes around definitely comes around don’t worry mama."

@Ibiwumi Sandra said:

"So sorry Audrey i remembered when I was in 400 level they stole my bags and my slippers and shoes."

@_vi_lah said:

"Bingham girls and stealing Oh God , it’s God that will judge them , they have wiped my provisions beginning of the semester twice, it’s God that is watching over us in that school to be truthful."

@Afenomi said:

"What!!!!!! Disgusting… sorry about that."

