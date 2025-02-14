The MD of Enugu Amaka Construction rewarded his loyal apprentice, Junior, with ₦15 million and a shop in Lagos

Junior received this reward after seven years of exceptional dedication and hard work with the company

The MD praised his loyalty and urged other employees to emulate his commitment and integrity

A heartwarming gesture of generosity and gratitude unfolded as the Managing Director of Enugu Amaka Construction settled one of his longtime apprentices, simply known as Junior, with a shop in Lagos and a cash gift of ₦15 million.

The remarkable reward followed seven years of dedicated service, marked by exceptional commitment and hard work.

The apprentice has been advised to replicate the same energy and dedication in his new endeavour. Image: Fb/Enugu Amaka Construction

Source: Facebook

Manager appreciates apprentice's honesty

In a viral video shared by the company on February 9 via Facebook, the Managing Director praised Junior’s unwavering loyalty and diligence, noting his exceptional contributions to the company’s growth.

Describing the young man as a rare example of dedication, the MD highlighted how Junior consistently went above and beyond his duties to ensure seamless operations and customer satisfaction.

“He has been loyal and has worked tirelessly for the company. When loaders were unavailable, he took on the task of loading, tying, and even assisting in production. He made sure that materials were delivered to customers without fail,” the MD remarked during the emotional settlement ceremony.

The Managing Director shared that although other apprentices had come and gone, Junior’s steadfast commitment and refusal to cut corners made him stand out.

“He is a good boy and understands his responsibilities. Others completed their service and moved on, but he remained focused and faithful. He deserves this reward,” the MD added.

Loyal apprentice gifted Lagos shop to kickstart career

During the ceremony, the MD engaged Junior in a brief conversation, asking, “Junior, how many years have you been in the company?” Junior humbly replied, “Seven years.” The MD then asked, “Which of the shops do you want to be settled with?” to which Junior responded, “The shop in Lagos.”

With a satisfied smile, the MD confirmed the choice, saying:

“You deserve it. Today, I am settling you with ₦15 million. But I advise you to be cautious and continue to show the same commitment and integrity you exhibited here in Enugu when you start your journey in Lagos.”

The emotional moment was sealed with the presentation of a cheque as colleagues and well-wishers celebrated the well-earned reward.

The Managing Director commended Junior’s perseverance and urged other employees to learn from his example, emphasizing that hard work and integrity lead to success.

“This is not just about money; it’s about the journey, dedication, and loyalty. Congratulations, Junior. You have earned this,” the MD declared.

He further encouraged other apprentices to stay committed, stating:

“If we all continue to work hard and stay honest, everyone will eventually reap the benefits.”

Governor gifts poly's BGS financial reward

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had recognised the academic achievements of the three best-graduating students from the Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu, by awarding each of them a cash prize of N2.5 million.

The announcement was made during the institution’s third combined convocation ceremony held on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng