Quite to people's surprise, a determined Lagos State University (LASU) student climbed her abode's gate

The 300 level student, who wanted to meet up with an 8am test, shared why she could not step out via the gate's entrance

She lamented that what she read did not appear in the class test, and funnily cried out that LASU humbles people

A 300 level female student of Lagos State University scaled her house's gate in a risky display of determination.

The worrying moment she scaled the gate was shared on TikTok and caused quite a stir.

Why LASU student climbed gate

According to the undergraduate, she had an 8am test, which she was not prepared for and discovered on getting to the gate by 7:30am that someone else's key had broken in the key hole.

Due to time concerns, she resorted to scaling the gate instead of waiting for the landlord to arrive by 10am.

She expressed disappointment that what she read did not appear in the class test. In her words:

"Story time……..:So apparently I had an 8am test today which I was not ready for but then I just had to go only for me to be at my gate by 7:30 and I found out that the some else’s key has broken in the key hole and I couldn’t wait for the landlord to come and open the gate from outside by 10 am then I decided to jump the gate 😭😭😭😭and guess what I didn’t see what I read in the test…………….LASU will humble you."

Many netizens said they were worried for her as she climbed the gate onto the other side. Her video has garnered 43k views at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

LASU student's action stirs reactions

Adeleke_Abidemi said:

"You don thief before 🤔😂this look like a talent😂😂hope iron no shook you for yansh."

Hoyin🥹💞 said:

"That why I don’t like visiting a friend of mine in ur compound if my phone is dead or else you go knock tire."

Hardey Lee said:

"Make dem Dey observe u well for area oooo."

Lambo🤤❤️🤭 said:

"I didn’t wait to read the last part. I just knew it was Lasu."

deb_607 said:

"The icecream man was passing in the beginning. 🥺 I could hear the alarm."

madufrost said:

"All this one 😂 then you’ll hear they cancelled the test."

Marztar Zinox said:

"See as final destination just dey ring for my head."

Wigmaker in Lasu/Ojo said:

"Scared on your behalf, to be honest."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had shocked people by climbing a huge gate to enter a bank.

Nigerian lady climbs gate to deliver gist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had climbed a gate to deliver gist to her friend.

The lady climbed the gate and avoided its sharp, pointed ends and the electric fence. Her friend stood inside the compound with a ladder firmly placed against the gate for the lady's safe landing.

According to a TikTok user who shared a video of the lady climbing, the compound's gate was locked by the councils. She shed more light on the incident.

