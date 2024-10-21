A Nigerian hairdresser was filmed reading out the rules to her new apprentice in a trending TikTok video

The woman noted that receiving visitors and the use of phones during working hours were prohibited

People who came across the video on TikTok reacted to the rules and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian hairdresser gave her new apprentice a set of rules in her shop.

She noted that receiving visitors and using phones during working hours were prohibited.

In a video shared by @mc_popori on TikTok, the woman sat with the apprentice and her guardians in her shop.

She read the rules, including prohibitions like fighting and coming late to work.

The woman said:

“No receiving of visitors at work except your parents or your guardians.”

Reactions as madam gives rules to apprentice

People who came across the video reacted to the rules and shared their similar experiences.

@etengwqyxec said:

"Me I go allow you read ur rules n regulations finish then I go pack my mineral n biscuit go hus. na work I wan learn no be secret cult I wan join whatttttttt"

@Mayyy said:

"Na madam you be,you no be God."

@Certified loner said:

"Abeg give me my biscuits and malts make i carry go house i no learn again ukpa see rules."

@Maria said:

"Omoh i no fit work here because na small thing Dey vex me."

