A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Germany for her Master’s degree

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she broke the news to her parents

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Germany celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from when her visa to her final activities in Nigeria and her successful relocation to Canada.

She showed off her passport as she jetted to Germany for her masters degree. Photo: @big_sosap

Source: TikTok

In a video by @big_sosap on TikTok, the lady shared her travel process and experience before leaving.

Lady informs parents of her German visa

The lady shared when she informed her parents about her visa, and their reactions melted hearts.

She said:

“They were both happy and surprised because they didn’t know about the whole process. I just came with the news of my visa being out.”

She then showed her final activities like packing her bags and making her nails and hair before departure.

While travelling, she stopped in Turkey to board a connecting flight to Germany.

Nigerian lady safely land in Germany for her master's degree. Photo: @big_sosap

Source: TikTok

In the comment section, she hinted at some of her processes concerning her Master’s degree, revealing that she had learnt the language and got a B2 certificate.

When asked if she used a block card, the lady said:

“You either use a block account or a sponsorship letter known as letter of commitment.”

She also responded to other enquiries from people interested in furthering their education in Germany.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Germany

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@itz Ÿöüñg Böÿ Wiz said:

"Should we tell her the stress we’re going through in Germany?"

MsPretty said:

"Admire those nails very well because before you would do another one eh! German stress."

@Khalid said:

"I did this 5 years ago, try to learn the language soonest and mix with ppl with a positive mindset. All the best in Duestchland."

@Kay said:

"Congratulations and welcome to Germany! Never listen to the negative comments. You've learnt the language up to B2, practice your speaking , get Werkstudent positions in the field of your masters."

@BoLaJi_29_4 said:

"Welcome to Germany and please NEVER listen to those with the negative comments. This country offers millions of opportunities and advantages. Grab them n prosper."

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Nigerian travels to China for PhD

In a related story, a Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement as she relocated to Chengdu, China, for her PhD education.

She shared a video of her journey from Lagos State till she got to her destination in Chengdu, China.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her well in her educational pursuits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng