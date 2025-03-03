A Nigerian teacher made her class fun after asking her students to dance like their favourite TikTokers

The students took turns to imitate TikTokers like Jarvis, Peller, Divine, Tee Dollar, amongst others

Netizens and TikTokers who came across the viral video shared their opinion on each of the dance moves

A Nigerian teacher shared a video of her students showcasing their dance moves.

She said she had told them to dance like their favourite Nigerian TikToker while she recorded them in class.

Students dance like popular TikTokers in viral video. Photo: @dance_queenemmy

Source: TikTok

In the video by @dance_queenemmy, the lady shared her student’s dance moves as they imitate popular TikTokers.

Some of the TikTokers imitated were Jarvis, Peller, Divine, Tee Dollar, Crispdal and Celynukam.

The students danced with so much energy while moving their bodies like their preferred TikToker.

She captioned the video:

“I asked my students to dance like their favourite TikToker. Which is your favourite? Money dont buy happiness, not every time flogging, lets have fun sometimez.”

Watch the video below:

The video went viral and has over 3.2 million views as of the time of this report.

People rate students’ dance moves

Netizens who came across the viral video shared their opinion on each of the dance moves.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Sweet porch said:

"Tee dollar so accurate, divine is accurate too."

Emela said:

"This generation just get good teachers. Our time na witches de pack give us."

@Chidima Akubenyi said:

"That tee dollar boy is obsessed with his video’s cox he nailed it."

@hypeman keys said:

"This is to tell the adults that children are secretly watching everything they do online it’s better for them to start living right."

OCTOBER 16 said:

"So all of una Dey online ,my last videos na 2likes and na me and my roommate like am."

@Da Bossest said:

"That one wey dance like jarvis forget neck for house?"

@Dr Raai said:

"Now how about those who don’t know how to dance like their favorite TikTokers."

@Amaa Baci said:

"Omo that Tee dollar guy na dancer…see him dancing at the back of the Crispdal guy too mehn."

@denero_ngp

"Omo everybody tee dollar and divine ona Dey vex oo, the rest children nor con try? My sister Dey there oo make ona careful."

Students dance like Jarvis and Peller in viral clip. Photo: @dance_queenemmy

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng