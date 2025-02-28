A Nigerian man shared how his twin boys dressed to join Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

He showed a video of how he dressed his twin sons in Manchester City jerseys for the “Dress like your miracle” segment

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom shared how he dressed his kids for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

The twins wore Man City's jerseys for Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @stainlessdidit, Facebook/Nathaniel Bassey

During a segment of the online prayers tagged “Dress like your miracle”, participants were told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @stainlessdidit on TikTok, the man shared how he dressed his kids up for the segment.

Mum wears Manchester City jerseys on twin boys

The man showed a video of his sons rocking Manchester City club jerseys and sitting on the bed.

They wore the jersey with matching shorts and socks while staring at the camera.

Adorable twin babies rock Man City jerseys for Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @stainlessdidit

His caption indicated that that was how he dressed his kids for the Hallelujah challenge.

He said:

“Dress like your miracle. Hallelujah challenge. Press the jugular.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail twin babies’ Hallelujah Challenge outfit

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s choice of clothes for his babies.

@oluwafunmitaleade said:

"This was what I was telling my husband last night. next hallelujah challenge am buying my children costume."

@___bem.bi said:

"Why do you have to force them let them choose their team. I would never force a club on my son they can play for whatever club they want."

@PERFUME VENDOR IN MOWE said:

"I can never force my opinion on my children. I will let them choose which Club they want to play for."

@Debby said:

"Them tell you say na wetin them want?"

@Damstar50 said:

"Now I’m jealous of the views this post is getting. You people have let my husband to win me like this."

@Bukola Bless (Asher) said:

"E better as you no wear them Arsenal Jersey."

@Sai Jatty said:

"This one needs to go viral....I hope we witness them on the field when their time comes. congratulations to our best players of the matches."

@derin said:

"Oya nau future Ronaldo and messi."

nyarmkamba said:

"This month am attending he talked about business opportunities and expansion already receiving my miracle."

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and a wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

