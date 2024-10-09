A woman has shown her creative skills by dancing and teaching nursery pupils in a private school

Her playful method of teaching made her class very interesting, as the children responded to her happily

Many people who came across the video hailed the woman for her teaching style and shared their own experience

A woman has revealed how she showed off her creative skills while teaching.

The woman was seen dancing and jumping with the pupils as she taught them some words on the board.

Woman dances and jumps as she teaches nursery pupils. Photo: @maameaborkumah

The woman displayed her teaching style in a video shared by @maameaborkumah on TikTok.

After teaching the kids some of the words on the board, she clapped and jumped with them again.

Many hail woman's teaching skills

Netizens who came across the video hailed the woman for her teaching style and shared their experience.

@Uchechukwu said:

"That is why my sister child wake her up 3:am mummy baff me I want to go to school my aunty say we will play today."

@estherlyn82 said:

"If them been teach me like this for our time I for sabi book."

@faithy said:

"Madam these letter words is too much children instead of two or three letter words is adequate."

@Dear said:

"Principal please increase her salary now thanks."

@AMA POKUAH said:

"All this madam is doing. if madam eat ur food u will go and tell mummy."

@Queen Baidau said:

"Upon all this my son will tell me his madam have eaten his indomie."

