Woman Dances and Jumps As She Teaches Nursery Pupils, Netizens Hail Her Teaching Style
- A woman has shown her creative skills by dancing and teaching nursery pupils in a private school
- Her playful method of teaching made her class very interesting, as the children responded to her happily
- Many people who came across the video hailed the woman for her teaching style and shared their own experience
A woman has revealed how she showed off her creative skills while teaching.
The woman was seen dancing and jumping with the pupils as she taught them some words on the board.
The woman displayed her teaching style in a video shared by @maameaborkumah on TikTok.
After teaching the kids some of the words on the board, she clapped and jumped with them again.
Watch the video below:
Many hail woman's teaching skills
Netizens who came across the video hailed the woman for her teaching style and shared their experience.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@Uchechukwu said:
"That is why my sister child wake her up 3:am mummy baff me I want to go to school my aunty say we will play today."
@estherlyn82 said:
"If them been teach me like this for our time I for sabi book."
@faithy said:
"Madam these letter words is too much children instead of two or three letter words is adequate."
@Dear said:
"Principal please increase her salary now thanks."
@AMA POKUAH said:
"All this madam is doing. if madam eat ur food u will go and tell mummy."
@Queen Baidau said:
"Upon all this my son will tell me his madam have eaten his indomie."
Teacher forms sweet song with topic
In a related story, a video of a teacher demonstrating a fun song as part of his lesson was doing the rounds online.
The footage posted on TikTok shows him doing a fun and educational performance for his class.
The educator's passion for his profession left many social media users inspired.
