A Nigerian student's action at her school's convocation ceremony has left social media users in stitches.

The student, who attended the event with a clear plan in mind, returned home with a huge haul of food and drinks.

Student returns from convocation with drinks, food

A video showing the epic moment was shared on TikTok by @harrahmeeday, who expressed pride over the student's successful mission.

The clip showed numerous bottles of drinks and plates of food, sparking laughter among viewers.

“POV: How your roommate went for the school convocation and how she came back," the video's caption read.

While sharing the funny video, the student's roommate couldn't help but poke fun at her friend's ability to gather edibles.

The clip sparked lots of comments from TikTok users who shared similar experiences of attending events with the intention of scoring free food.

Many viewers praised the student's ability, while others joked about the potential consequences of her actions.

Reactions as student gathers food, drinks at convocation event

TikTok users stormed the comments section on the platform to react to the video.

@GEM said:

"The fair lady resemble fyne."

@Chucho wrote:

"Na this kind friends dey get update."

@iamhopera said:

"Omo when I dey school for abk that year we get spoon inside bag every Friday party go dey abk shaaaa. We go enter chop."

@THE VEEZ FARMS said:

"Na me be this about 14 years ago at unilorin. I am always looking forward for convocation and induction for medical student that year."

@kine said:

"See people wey mad pass me. I got 4 plates and 3 drinks shaa. Greatest funaabite."

@BIG RIKE said:

"I sha see say I no see food collect yesterday. Na u pack everything."

@M Á Ÿ Õ R said:

"Make I go call mummy so nah u carry all the food weh we deh find."

@Temmy said:

"My friend and I did dis during OAU convocation Omo I chop chop till d next day, when it was time for ours come and see crowd."

@TAC|JEWLERY VENDOR IN ABK/LAG said:

"I can relateeee did this in schoolll one week we no go use money by drink."

@adunni151 said:

"Ssis mi I love you my mind Dey always Dey at rest."

@Bammy commented:

"Oya comma see Eii we too Dey collect that year."

@God will do it added:

"You see this black girl eh she be Godmother."

