A popular 'tomboy' TikTok sensation known as Black Chully has been trending online after sharing a video with her baby

In the intriguing video, she carried the baby at her back while rocking her 'boyish' outfit and dancing to a viral song

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video of TikTok personality, Anizoba Ijeoma Precious, popularly known as Black Chully and her baby has caught the attention of netizens.

The clip was posted via TikTok where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments and reactions.

Black Chully backs her baby in video

In the video posted by @blackchully3, she was seen dancing to a catchy tune while carrying her baby on her back.

Her outfit proved her eclectic fashion sense as she burst into energetic dance moves while carrying her child firmly.

The proud mother accompanied the video with a caption that expressed joy over her new status as a mother.

"Latest mum," she captioned the video.

Reactions as Black Chully dances with baby

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Black Chully's confidence and joy.

Many praised her ability to balance motherhood with her personality, while others appreciated her willingness to challenge traditional notions of femininity.

@queen said:

"This girl is the definition of strong woman. She’s been through so much yet she’s thriving and remaining strong. God will protect, provide, and uplift you Black chully."

@Mãrçh4th said:

"I just saw Ivana Post on my FYP and then I decided to ask BlackChully or IVANA."

@lydiacutie said:

"Many women fall and forget who they really are in this stage of their life, but for you chuully, you let you head up, standing straight, focused and still maintain your steez. Omo see you tying backing your baby with a rapper on those very expensive cloths. RESPECT."

@Joanna said:

"She is like "baby don't worry you got mama and dada in one". Motherhood is beautiful."

@zeeya commented:

"Make una no vex abeg e don tey wer I wan ask this question, na chalk she de rub for front of hair like this?"

@toxicgift said:

"I will be a married woman and also a mom and a business owner this year amen."

@Mrs Ella said:

"Motherhood ain’t no jokes you must submit to loving your child not minding what personality you’ve got!"

@Mum A*D*E said:

"Are the chemicals u use in dying ur hair not harmful cos u are always changing dem."

@damilare said:

"Wow so emotional. You will not on him in jesus name. God bless our mother in jesus name."

@cakesbyhapizy said:

"So all of una dey online ,I just Dey post videos since morning for 4 likes and 2000 views."

@hernih _holar said:

"So una dey online and I posted a video since morning, fews like. E good."

@Mama said:

"So all of una Dey online, my last videos na 19likes and na me and my roommates like am."

@Amaa said:

"I can't help it, I so much love this young woman, the way she loves her son is topnotch."

@porchduches said:

"Na only single mother wey no get money Dey regret. Make money and you will always be grateful to be a single mother. Just me and my son."

@Pasiah Blonde added:

"This girl is the definition of strong woman. She’s been through so much yet she’s thriving and remaining strong. God will protect, provide,and uplift you Black chully. I love you too."

Lady backs baby to UK market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian backed her baby to the market, and an oyinbo woman gave her money like an African would do to a new mum.

The mother said the oyinbo woman praised her for backing her baby, adding that she also once did it.

