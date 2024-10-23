Nigerian Man Spots Grammatical Errors Teacher Wrote on Class Board, Advises Parents
- A young Nigerian man cried out after he spotted some errors made by a teacher on a class board
- He noted that some spellings were incorrect, and he warned parents always to check out their children's schools
- Many people who came across the video shared their opinions on the quality of teachers in schools
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A young man raised the alarm after he spotted some errors made by a teacher.
He saw the error on a class board and pointed out an incorrect spelling.
The man showed the class board in a video shared by @dannyperryszn on TikTok.
On the board, the teacher listed "boy" as a member of the family and incorrectly spelt "niece".
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The man said:
“God help them. Check your kids school oh.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail man's video
Many people who came across the video shared their opinions on the quality of teachers in schools.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Cruise__boi said:
"Make i jist you smll : one of my neighbor daughter she just finish ss3 at the age of 16 😂she don dey teach watin you dey expect from her."
@IBRAHIM said:
"Nah that olodo coppers wey graduate with third class. Even students dey correct them in class. Afi oge werey."
@Oyifie said:
"They go come Dey blame autocorrect. okay now auto correct Dey board."
@Slimzy 640 said:
"Jesus. Abeg those wey dem Dey shout shey nah the parent."
@Favourite francess said:
"Guy sometimes nA mistake guy."
@ARZY said:
"No vex na NECO he wan write."
Read more related stories on education
- Woman Dances and Jumps As She Teaches Nursery Pupils
- Visually Impaired Man Donates Talking Clocks, Other Items to Blind School
- Female Nigerian Student Visits Project Supervisor, Plays With Her
Nigerian woman pranks her child's teacher
A Nigerian woman pranked her child's teacher and surprised him with lovely gifts on Teacher's Day.
The woman shared a video where she visited her daughter's classroom and carried out the prank.
Many who came across the footage applauded the woman and hailed the teacher for handling the situation well.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng