A young Nigerian man cried out after he spotted some errors made by a teacher on a class board

He noted that some spellings were incorrect, and he warned parents always to check out their children's schools

He saw the error on a class board and pointed out an incorrect spelling.

Nigerian man spots grammatical errors teacher made on class board. Photo: @dannyperryszn

The man showed the class board in a video shared by @dannyperryszn on TikTok.

On the board, the teacher listed "boy" as a member of the family and incorrectly spelt "niece".

The man said:

“God help them. Check your kids school oh.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's video

@Cruise__boi said:

"Make i jist you smll : one of my neighbor daughter she just finish ss3 at the age of 16 😂she don dey teach watin you dey expect from her."

@IBRAHIM said:

"Nah that olodo coppers wey graduate with third class. Even students dey correct them in class. Afi oge werey."

@Oyifie said:

"They go come Dey blame autocorrect. okay now auto correct Dey board."

@Slimzy 640 said:

"Jesus. Abeg those wey dem Dey shout shey nah the parent."

@Favourite francess said:

"Guy sometimes nA mistake guy."

@ARZY said:

"No vex na NECO he wan write."

Source: Legit.ng