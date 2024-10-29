A young Nigerian man on TikTok has shared the unique way he adds comments to his pupil's assignment while marking

He shared pictures of the assignments and his comments that were written in the pupils' English notes

Many who came across the viral post shared their opinion on his method and reacted to some answers provided by the pupils

Gen Z teacher shares unique way he marks his pupils’ notes. Photo: @thatb3la

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok post shared by @thatb3la, he shared how he wrote funny comments while marking.

Some of the comments included, "Oh Jesus!", "Oshey Julus Berger", and "Spell my name with capital letter please".

One of his comments read:

“Your work is so disorganised. Bet it with me, I won’t mark it next time.”

He captioned the post:

“GEN Z Teacher. How i marked my students’ English notes today. Part 3.”

See the post here.

Reaction trails teacher's marking style

@__glowqueen said:

"What is a conjunction? joins roads together. "Oshey, Julius berger"."

Fre_edah59 said:

"That the day I can never forget in my life is wilddd. Lion and kidnapper same day."

Just_skinessentials

“Oshey! Julius Berger” had me rolling."

LAYO

"The last student sabi drop lamba die."

@unique said:

"Person pray for you, you say make he no try am next time."

@Amira B said:

"one person got attacked by a lion, kidnapper and shark. The last person killed me."

