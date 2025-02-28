A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @big.bankz11, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, and the beautiful exterior, painted in ash.

The video also showed different parts of the house and the luxurious interior.

He congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

The man said:

“Just say congrats. Lord I’m grateful.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts beautiful bungalow

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@Grind Harder said:

"Congratulations. May we finish whatever we started this year."

@Girl alone 22 said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your grace amen."

@ROBENSON JNR said:

"Congratulations boss, God bless me make others people the congratulate me like this please cause am not too small."

@Preshy berry said:

"Congratulations more more blessing are coming I tap fron ur blessing."

@Jos_Hua02 said:

"Omo I’m really happy for you oo. Make God wey do am for you locate me ooo."

@Êħîś said:

"Tears of joy just rolling down my eyes seeing this, Bro congratulations more win boss am so happy for you."

@Keon Giulia said:

"I swear this is my biggest dream for this year I ask my father 1 plots of land he said 1.5m on top 400€ wey I Dey collect every month. I don’t know how to make it happen."

@May 11 said:

"Congratulations. I can’t wait to congratulate my Hubby and my brothers and myself soon. We are next to be congratulated. Amen."

