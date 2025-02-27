Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard Kelvin has become a topic of discussion online after he shared a recent event in his life

The heavily built young man took to social media to announce that he visited his daughter at her school

Videos from his visit showed the heartwarming moment pupils refused to let him go as they gathered around him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, aka Kelvin Power, trended online following a recent post he made.

The entertainment hype man shared a video of himself on school premises and revealed that he had earlier visited his daughter at her school.

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer storms daughter's school. Credit: @officialkelvinpower, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Pupils in their colourful sportswear gathered around the hefty man as he walked through the crowd.

At some point, he was coerced to shake some of them who refused to leave him go while the camera recorded the heartwarming moment.

In his caption, Kelvin Power wrote:

“My visit to my daughter’s school today…”

See his post below:

In a previous report, Kelvin Power stirred another round of reactions with another video of his display at the ongoing Nigeria's Strongest Man in Calabar, Cross River.

Recall that the heftily built bouncer recently made headlines after he was spotted pulling a big truck with a rope in Calabar.

Kelvin, who was featured in the popular movie House of Gaa, was recently seen participating in a weightlifting competition in a video he shared on his social media timeline.

A clip showed him carrying a weight which weighed 250kg amid applause and cheers from the spectators.

Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard spurs reactions online

See what fans and netizens are saying about the heavily built man below:

vickyedes32 wrote:

"New Teacher: open your hand. Daughter: I will tell my dad if I get home. New Teacher: who they hell is your dad. Old Teacher: you saw the man that came to this school the very day you were employed?

New Teacher: Yes I saw the man Uncle K bouncer. Old Teacher: Na he daughter you wan flow with that cane 🦯 so😮 na only you one talk am oh my hands and my legs nor they."

agrrelover reacted:

"See love"

teebuoy007 said:

"You just made your daughter very proud and the memory of this visit will stay with those kids for a long time. Big ups."

official_firstfruitpraise wrote:

"Even me that am not their student am very happy seeing him around that school."

iisea wrote:

"Teacher must think 🤔 twice before e flog ur pikin."

great_fryo said:

"Those children will be disappointed in their fathers' biceps when they get home."

kufremboho wrote:

"I swear no body fit touch ya daughter for play ground."

tholar_2 said:

"The teacher wey dey secretly flog your daughter go don pisss for body as e see say u visit."

ibadan_realestate_and_cars wrote:

"Dem no born any teacher to beat your pikin for that school, shey Dem wan die ni."

official_zefrass said:

"Them no born any teacher well to touch her 😂😂😂 … bcos have you seen her dad."

mista_marshallow wrote:

"Dem no born any teacher well make dem beat your pikin' anyhow dem self go knw say Dem don enter problem be that."

Kizz Daniel's bouncer jumps on challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer's bodyguard was in the news after a video of him participating in My G challenge went viral.

Kelvin had made headlines after a clip of him tossing a fan of the singer off the stage like paper emerged.

Kizz Daniel hailed Kelvin Power as the strongest man in Africa.

