A young Nigerian lady has shared the impressive building project of a young man simply identified as Lalor

In the video, she revealed the transformation of the house from its beginning stage until it was completed

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

Video of building by Nigerian man, Lalor, goes viral on TikTok. Photo credit: @sadgemini30/ TikTok.

Lady shows off man's building project

The lady, who uses the handle @sadgemini30, expressed her awe and congratulated Lalor's family on the achievement.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the construction process, revealing the dedication and hard work that went into building the house.

"This is the testament that God is good. Congratulations to the family of Lalor," she captioned the video.

Social media users who came across the video were quick to offer their congratulatory messages and praise Lalor's efforts.

Many users took to the comments section to express their admiration for the young man's accomplishment, with some even describing it as proof of his determination to succeed.

Nigerians congratulate man Lalor on his new house. Photo credit: @sadgemini30/ TikTok.

Reactions trail video of man's impressive bungalow

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@MARCH 19th said:

"Congratulations my own day come this year."

@marvelbliss said:

"Congratulations dear I tap for my brothers and my man."

@bekky said:

"Congratulation to you brother before ending of this year someone will congratulate me too."

@CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IN PH said:

"Amen. We Dey for you to execute any of your projects. Let’s connect big Chief."

@Ais__osa reacted:

"Congratulations this will be my testimony soon."

@user71747493107104 said:

"Congratulations to you my lovely brother."

@baggy money99 reacted:

"Congratulations. I pray I use this sound on mine."

@Love Best said:

"Congratulations I tipe for your bless."

@K£ll¥ Philippin£ said:

"Congratulations."

@Shamsideen Olajide O said:

"38m can't build this house skeletal structure not to talk of finishing it to this standard. foundation to DPC and decking alone will gulp about 20m or more."

@YOUNG-B commented:

"Exactly this but in 6 bedroom or at least 5 bcos 4 no fit do me, okwa odi possible Nwoke oma?"

@Wacko Lifestyle added:

"I show my mom, first tin she said was, na dis one I go build for her. AMEN o."

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

