A Nigerian youth who migrated to the United Kingdom with his local broom has given a reason for his action

The young man posted a short video where he was sweeping with a broom in the UK, urging people to be proud of their hustle

According to the youth, people should start from anywhere, till they get to the level they want to be at

A young man, identified as @third_son on TikTok, revealed he moved to the United Kingdom with his Nigerian broom.

In a short clip he posted on TikTok, the Nigerian youth was seen sweeping an area abroad with his local broom.

"Be proud of ur hustle," he captioned the TikTok post.

Why he moved abroad with Nigerian broom

Words layered on his video offered insight into his reason for migrating with a Nigerian broom.

The young man said he came to the UK with his broom because he told himself he would start from anywhere.

He said he does not mind sweeping a whole community just to earn a living abroad, adding that he is proud of his hustle.

@third_son advised people to start from anywhere till they get to their desired level. In his words:

"Brother I came to the UK with my local broom because I told myself I will start from anywhere.

"I don't mind sweeping the whole community just to earn some pounds (£). I am proud of my hustle.

"I don't do content creating, I encourage you to start from anywhere till u get where you want to be."

Nigerians react to man sweeping in UK

avezleoneza said:

"For sure bro more courage."

Viki Sparkles said:

"Omo sweet riches come naija jare... nice one."

Faith August said:

"I’d be right here someday to tell you… see how far you’ve grown!"

pauljdderah7 said:

"More grace fam 💪 you will make it in God."

Mella@7th said:

"I don’t want to cry,May God listen to ur secret prayers."

Godwinobas said:

"May God grant your heart desires bro."

Mezie said:

"Hustle go pay 🤞🏾… unless they kill God."

Officialmimibliss said:

"Stay jiggly."

