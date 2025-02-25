A lady claiming to be Davido’s biggest fan has been called out by other members of the singer’s fanbase

The young woman met with the twin dad’s perceived enemy, Wizkid, during his visit to Reekado Banks lounge, Above Lifestyle

Her reaction towards the Morayo hitmaker trended on the internet, with netizens sharing their thoughts on the scene

A Nigerian lady who is a huge fan of Afrobeats musician Davido, born David Adeleke, recently had the opportunity to meet with his rival Wizkid.

The lady, who was at her workplace, Above Lifestyle Lounge, owned by singer Reekado Banks, was lucky to have a close view of the Essence singer when he came around.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid met Reekado Banks at his newly launched lounge.

The two music stars seemed to have finally moved on from their past issues with Wizkid linking up with the former Mavin signee.

The ecstatic lady took to her TikTok profile to share her unexpected encounter with Wizkid, eliciting a massive reaction on the internet.

In the footage, Wizkid was seen entering the premises with his entourage and singer Shallipopi. The lady exclaimed in delight when she saw the 'Kese' crooner.

Wizkid smiled and said 'thank you' as he checked out the cozy environment.

Other parts of the video showed Wizkid walking into the lounge and checking out the place before taking his seat and having a drink while chatting with Reekado Banks.

Upon checking her TikTok bio, it highlighted that the woman is a huge fan of Davido, Wizkid’s well-known rival.

This revelation led to mixed reactions from netizens, given her excitement over meeting the 'Essence' singer.

See her video post below:

Davido’s biggest fan spurs reactions after meeting Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@flames_collins said:

"The werey no even notice shallipopi and Reekado."

@GucciStarboi wrote:

Social media no be real life."

@DolapoShelter said:

"Same as Fc yall will definitely act that way if you see Davido."

@generalodubeat wrote:

"I get you does that means if you see Davido you self no go craze 😂 na normal lifestyle."

@Rinzy_09 wrote:

"Davido biggest fan don pin wizkid video for her page keh."

@damilol18966133 reacted:

"My younger brother way be obo fan too is there last night, the way he called me last night he was so happy for seeing Wizzy."

@iam__dreezy said:

"Everybody na wiz fan na giveaway separate us."

@wersn wrote:

"This babe aren't loyal. She's just star freak. She can fall for everything so far that thing is termed 'celebrity'.

@yelloostone reacted:

"If na you nko 😂I remember when I saw wiz for Lagos. Goosebumps wan kee me that."

Akon ranks Afrobeats stars

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Senegalese-American music icon Akon talking about Nigeria’s top Afrobeats artists gained attention recently.

The multi-award-winning star, in an interview with Chartsafrica, highlighted what he admired about Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

Akon’s view about the Unavailable hitmaker didn’t sit well with most of his fans, as it triggered a series of conflicting reactions online.

