A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after relocating to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures

According to the lady, her relocation happened after she partook in last year's Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's life took an exciting turn after participating in a spiritual challenge, leading to her relocation to the United Kingdom.

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok, attributed her newfound success to the Hallelujah Challenge, an annual event organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Lady's dream comes true after joining Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @deennma_m/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates abroad after participating in Hallelujah Challenge

In a video, the lady known as @deennma_m showcased her transformation that happened in a short time.

The Hallelujah Challenge, which took place in October 2024, encouraged participants to dance with faith, believing that their miracles were on the way.

For this Nigerian lady, the challenge proved to be a turning point. Just two months later, in December 2024, her prayers were answered, and she relocated to the UK.

The clip first showed a throwback of her energetically dancing during the challenge, followed by a recent video of her enjoying her new life in the UK.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your relocation is a product of Hallelujah challenge. October 2024 Hallelujah Challenge: Dance like your miracle. December 2024: Prayers answered. I relocated to UK."

Lady now in UK after joining Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @deennma_m/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares story behind her relocation to UK

Her testimony sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who congratulated her on her achievement.

@Shushu said:

"I’m just smiling because is the same for me. October hallelujah challenge, I even carry traveling boxes with my passport, and today I’m in the Uk."

@Orah commented:

"God don’t let our dancing and fervent prayers at midnight go in vein May we have testimonies at the end of the day."

@ahyeonnie23 said:

"It’s not the first time I’m hearing hallelujah challenge but this time it’s literally in my face."

@𝖤𝗇𝗂𝗈𝗅𝖺 said:

"I pray that the Same God that make your hallelujah Challenge request come to past will also make my come to past this year IJN."

@Abba's Bibi said:

"I felt His presence watching this, like He's saying 'lock in, get serious and intentional. the blessing is for anyone that will tap in faithfully."

@Tina added:

"The God that did this miracle for you should locate me this year in Jesus name amen."

Watch the video here:

Lady welcomes baby after hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the testimony she got from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She showed how she danced with a fake baby bump during the 2024 programme and how she welcomed her baby after losing four babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng