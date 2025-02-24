A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the testimony she got from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She showed how she danced with a fake baby bump in the 2024 program and how she welcomed her baby after 4 miscarrriages

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, sparking debate about the topic on social media

A Nigerian lady shared her testimony after she joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

She danced with a baby bump in 2024 hallelujah challenge with Nathaniel Bassey. Photo: @mummyjason4, Instagram/@nathanielblow

In a program segment tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @mummyjason4 on TikTok, the lady shared how she had 4 to 5 miscarrriages before finally having her baby.

Lady welcomes baby after Hallelujah Challenge

The lady narrated how she felt after having the last miscarrriage, saying that she went into the baby store and grabbed baby clothes.

She and her husband danced with the baby clothes and she stuffed clothes in her stomach like a baby bump.

Her words:

“After the Hallelujah Challenge, I fell sick and found out I was pregnant again but I was so scared because I didn’t want this one to go.”

She appreciated her husband for being supportive as they both joined the October 2024 Hallelujah challenge with a big baby bump and she welcomed her baby a week later.

The couple welcomed their baby after Hallelujah Challenge. photo: @mummyjason4

The lady said:

“Even when the devil tried, our baby is here. We cannot be more grateful.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Many who came across the video celebrated with the family and hoped for their testimony in the ongoing challenge.

@fabulous_Billionaire said:

"Congratulations. By November I will be carrying my triplets (2 boys & girl)."

@Skincare wholesale || retail said:

"I claim this oo.. miscarrriage wan wound person.. let me go and get baby clothes for this night challenge."

@Blessing Joe said:

"Congratulations I just joined the hallelujah challenge for the first time and I pray I testify too in Jesus name Amen."

@Kodi said:

"Waiting patiently for my testimony and bundle of joys from God. Congrats once again."

@IFUNANYA said:

"Congratulations to you tapping into your testimony for a friend God will protect her Amen."

@YESHUA'S BABY said:

"How do I dress like someone that wants a new phone abeg and a writer with exclusive contracts."

@Lubuto Jots said:

"We're looking mad in this hallelujah challenge but the things God has started doing... soo inspirational."

In related stories, a lady wore a classy wedding gown and full make-up for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and wedding invitation to signify her prayer requests.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

