A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she prepared for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She shared how she used paper to make several items that signified her prayer requests in the “dress like your miracle” segment

A Nigerian lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge shared how she used paper to make items that signified her prayer points.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @olaayo013 on TikTok, the lady showed how she used paper to signify her prayer points.

Lady shows preparation for the Hallelujah Challenge

The lady seeking a new phone, marriage, money, and other items used paper to make them.

Items she made with paper include an iPhone 16, a wedding invite, cash, a travelling passport, and an invitation to a naming ceremony.

On some of the papers, she wrote the name she wanted for her children and some other items like car key, car key, and shop keys.

The video went viral and had over 1.2 million page views as of the time of this report.

She captioned the video:

“My first Hallelujah Challenge 2025. I can’t wait for tonight.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s paperwork for Hallelujah Challenge

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences

@Teegar Modiste said:

"How many of us is using this particular video as a point of contact for our hallelujah challenge."

@starlimitt said:

"iPhone sef na prayer point? Ahhh I thank God for a lot o."

@ALAGBADO LAGOS MAKEUPARTIST said:

"In all that we do,let’serve God in truth and righteousness 👏 let’s not focus only on the miracles, hallelujah challenge will come and go , how about our own personal relationship with God?Matt 6-33."

@Cook with Steve said:

"Hi, never joined the hallelujah challenge but I have been stucked on your post for minutes…. I’ll love to use you as a point of contact to connect with the God of Pastor Nathaniel. He knows what I need."

@Fav Eli nails said:

"Only you?"

@Anuoluwapo said:

"I don’t know why I dey feel for God and the angels bcos the way those guys go busy from tonight till further notice eh."

@P. said:

"My colleagues at work says if I don’t get a testimony, they will laugh at me."

Kelvin said:

"Dey play The Bible has already given the blue print: I will bless the works of your hands. so don't think prayer only would do anything."

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

