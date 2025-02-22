A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing what she wore to join Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

A Nigerian lady seeking marital settlement wowed many with her look for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She wore a class ball gown with beautiful make-up for the “dress like your miracle” segment of the popular prayer meeting.

Lady's outfit for Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge trends. Photo: @peacegoldaesthetic, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

In a video by @peacegoldaesthetic on TikTok, the lady showed off the outfit she used to prepare for the challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress in a way that signifies their prayer points.

She wore a wedding gown and flaunted her ring for the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @peacegoldaesthetic

Source: TikTok

Showing that she was praying to get married, the beautiful lady wore her ball gown, carried a bouquet and flashed her beautiful ring.

She said:

“How I prepared for day 10 “dress like your miracle” hallelujah challenge 2025.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Challenge outfit

Many who came across her story congratulated her in advance for her miracle and reacted to her beautiful dress

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Buckle said:

"Ibi like say some of us we were just playing. On that day ooo."

@Chikwama said:

"Girl it is settled...!!!!! congratulations."

@dheejah001 said:

"Sorry I couldn't attend your wedding cos it had the same date with my traditional marriage."

@blessiejen said:

"2025 Brides ,gather here plsssssss. I choose emerald green and gold with peach as my colors , wat about u?Let's gooo."

@Vimbisto Fashion & Beauty Ave said:

"You people make me feel like I'm not serious about this challenge....chaaaai."

@beckywaruguru said:

"Congratulations sweetheart I will send a gift ,since I am not able to attend...we are on a family vacation in Paris with my husband..."

@Judy Mbugua said:

"I wasn’t serious with my dress my miracle waaah!!!"

@Swarthyprincess said:

"You look so beautiful sis. who is your make up artist, tag me where you got your gown. this is my future comment."

@vidash yhayhra said:

"First video i saw today on titkok. Its time for our marriage. May the help us to testify in Jesus name amen."

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

Source: Legit.ng