Donald Trump has publicly criticised Pope Leo XIV, questioning his leadership and accusing him of taking liberal positions on crime and foreign policy

The dispute followed the pope’s remarks condemning the mindset behind the Iran conflict, which Trump interpreted as a direct criticism of his administration

Religious leaders in the United States reacted with concern, defending the pope’s role and warning against framing him as a political opponent

United States President Donald Trump has launched a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV, deepening tensions between the White House and the Vatican over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The remarks mark an unusual clash between two of the world’s most influential figures, with disagreements centering on the justification and morality of war.

Trump criticises Pope Leo XIV over Iran war remarks. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Trump criticised the pontiff during a flight back to Washington and later repeated his stance while speaking to reporters, AP reported.

He questioned the pope’s leadership and political views, making clear his dissatisfaction with recent comments from the Vatican.

War tensions fuel rare public clash

“I’m not a fan of Pope Leo,” Trump said, adding that he did not believe the pope was “doing a very good job.”

The criticism followed remarks by Pope Leo suggesting that a “delusion of omnipotence” was driving the conflict involving the United States and its allies.

Although the pope did not directly name Trump, his comments were widely interpreted as a rebuke of the administration’s stance on the war.

Trump responded forcefully on social media, accusing the pope of weak positions on crime and foreign policy. He also rejected any suggestion that Iran should possess nuclear weapons.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Pope Leo XIV led a prayer service at the Vatican amid rising tensions with the United States. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Broader criticism extends beyond Iran conflict

The president expanded his criticism beyond the Iran issue. He referenced U.S. actions in Venezuela and dismissed the pope’s concerns about American foreign policy decisions.

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do,” Trump said.

He also suggested that the pope’s election was influenced by political considerations tied to his presidency. Trump urged the pontiff to focus on religious duties rather than political commentary.

The Vatican has maintained a consistent message against war. Pope Leo has previously said that God does not support violence and has called for dialogue and restraint in international conflicts.

Religious leaders react to escalating dispute

The exchange has drawn reactions from religious leaders in the United States. Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed concern over the tone of the president’s remarks.

He defended the pope’s role as a spiritual leader and rejected the idea that he should be treated as a political opponent. The dispute has added another layer of complexity to an already tense geopolitical situation, with both moral and political arguments shaping the debate.

Trump mocks French president and wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Trump publicly ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The criticism came amid the fall out between the US and Europe over the legitimacy of the ongoing war in Iran that has had a ripple effect on the global oil markets.

Source: Legit.ng