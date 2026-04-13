A Nigerian lady has shared her disappointment and anger following her rare observation about late actor Odira Nwobu's gravesite

Actor Odira Nwobu, also known as Joseph Olonlo, passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025 in South Africa

He was buried on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in his hometown of Umubelle Village, Awka, Anambra State

A Nigerian lady has shared her concern following an observation about the resting place of late actor Odira Nwobu.

Taking to her TikTok page, the lady, identified as @favourgoldofficial, expressed her anger and disappointment over how unkept Odira Nwobu's gravesite was.

A Nigerian lady shares her anger and disappointment with where late actor Odira Nwobu was buried. Photo credit: @favourgoldofficial/TikTok, Odira Nwobu/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Where Odira Nwobu was buried

Nollywood actor and comedian Odira Nwobu, popularly known as Joseph Olonlo, died on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Benoni, near Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 43-year-old actor was found gasping for breath in his hotel room while on a work trip. Early reports indicated he died from complications related to high blood pressure (hypertension) or a cardiac arrest.

He was buried on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in his hometown of Umubelle Village, Awka, Anambra State.

Lady reacts to Odira Nwobu's gravesite

In reaction to the site of burial, the Nigerian lady pointed out that the road where he was buried was full of bushes and had unkept grasses all over the gravesite.

She said in the TikTok video:

""So yesterday was Odira’s burial. They don finally bury him, but make una see where they bury this guy... for inside bush. Make una see where they go bury a legend. See how bush full everywhere."

She also questioned the actor's family on why they could not make the gravesite look more presentable and clean before the burial.

Lady raises questions following the burial of Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu. Photo credit: Odira Nwobu/Instagram

Source: Facebook

She added:

"Him family people, the day they go dig grave for him house, why they no clear all the bushes? Why they no call people make they clear all the bush wey dey there? If na to divide his properties now, they go get strength because obviously, they are going to share his property. Because the only pikin wey he even manage get sef, that one still small. I even think say he marry the woman. Na now I come even dey hear say he no even marry the woman. Chai."

Watch the lady commenting on Odira's gravesite below:

Reactions to Odira Nwobu's gravesite appearance

Legit.ng collected some of the comments, which are below.

Agy baby said:

"He was not buried there, according to his tradition, they took him to his house for the last time and buried him in his father's compound."

Ojonma77comedy commented:

"No dey talk anyhow."

Mario Kingsley stated:

"I ask same question ohh. Why the youth of the village no clear his compound before the burial?

Godly things wrote:

"Be like the grasses pain you pass the person wey die."

Odira Nwobu's uncompleted building trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showed the late actor Odira Nwobu being taken to his uncompleted building before he was laid to rest.

According to reports, the movie star started the building but did not live to complete it, as fans continue to mourn his passing.

Source: Legit.ng