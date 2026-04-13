A prediction by ChatGPT about the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or has caught the attention of many

According to a post by Feisal4.0 on TikTok, ChatGPT predicted the winners of the Ballon d'Or from 2026 to 2034

Social media users have been sharing their various predictions and opinions about the forthcoming Ballon d'Or event

A TikTok user shared a football prediction generated by ChatGPT and it quickly went viral on the platform.

The artificial intelligence model was asked to forecast future winners of the Ballon d’Or, and its projected outcomes quickly became a talking point among football followers.

ChatGPT forecasts Ballon d'Or award winners from 2026 onwards. Photo credit: 433, Footytales/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man shares ChatGPT's prediction about Ballon d'Or

The post gained visibility after it was shared on TikTok by @Feisal4.0, whose upload attracted engagement from viewers interested in football debates and award speculation.

The content showed a list of projected winners stretching across several future editions of the prestigious individual prize.

Rather than focusing on current rankings, the prediction imagined how emerging talents and established stars might dominate world football over the coming years.

According to the forecast presented in the viral post, Kylian Mbappé had been tipped to claim the award in 2026 before a shift towards younger talent followed soon after.

Lamine Yamal appeared repeatedly throughout the projected timeline, beginning with a predicted triumph in 2027.

Mbappé was expected to return to the top again in 2028, after which Erling Haaland was identified as the likely winner in 2029.

The projection continued with another anticipated victory for Yamal in 2030, reinforcing the impression that the young Spanish forward had been viewed as a long-term star.

TikTok user shares ChatGPT's Ballon d'Or predictions online. Photo credit: Surasak Suwanmake/ Getty Images, Feisal 4.0/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the photo, the following years introduced fresh names, including Estevão as the predicted winner in 2031 and Kenan Yildiz in 2032.

The prediction concluded with Yamal once again emerging as the leading figure, with expected wins in both 2033 and 2034, making him the most frequently mentioned player across the forecasted period.

The post encouraged lively reactions online, as football fans compared the selections with their own expectations about future stars of the game.

Many commenters weighed the balance between established superstars and rising stars, while others focused on how rapidly football narratives could change.

Netizens speak about 2026 Ballon d'Or

Football fans over the world had different things to say about the Ballon d'Or.

@yamalgoat2015 said:

"When Yamal wins La Liga the Ballon d'Or will be his and his season will be considered better than Ronaldo's in 2008."

@leviquszek said:

"If Mbappe wins the Champions League, then he has a chance to win the Ballon d'Or. Similarly, if Yamal wins the Champions League, he will be a top contender. If Spain wins the World Cup, Yamal will likely win it; if France wins the World Cup, Mbappe will win. If Argentina won the World Cup again, they probably wouldn’t give another Ballon d'Or to Messi, so then it would depend on the UCL. If Ronaldo wins the World Cup with Portugal, carries the team, and reaches his 1,000th goal, then there is some chance for him, but it is still not very high.

I’m looking at this from FIFA's perspective. I have my own opinion on who should win, but I’m trying to predict what FIFA would actually do."

@𝕡𝕧𝕟𝕠𝕤.𝕤𝕜 said:

"Imagine neymar at his prime not having a ballon dor and nowadays we see a 18 yr old as a favourite to win it."

@Astrxo added:

"Yamal has the most assist in laliga with ferran as striker."

See the post below:

Croatian man predicts winner of match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White man went viral on social media after predicting the result of a semi-finals match.

In his post, he spoke about different matches that will happen in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng