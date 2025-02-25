Mixed reactions have trailed the rejection email a Nigerian man in the UK sent a company he had sought employment at

After getting a job offer somewhere else, he turned down the previous company's interview invite with an epic email

Some people suggested words that should have been included in his email as people hailed what he did

A Nigerian man in the UK, Emmanuel Akpe, has displayed the rejection email he sent a company that invited him for a job interview.

Emmanuel, a stress management coach, remarked on X (formerly Twitter) that it felt good being the sender of the rejection email after receiving over 50 rejections.

His tweet read:

"It felt good being the one sending the "unfortunately" email after receiving over 50 "Unfortunately."

Emmanuel's rejection email

In the rejection email, Emmanuel told the company he won't be proceeding with the interview because he got a different job offer.

He thanked the company for the opportunity.

People were amused by Emmanuel's rejection email.

See the letter he sent below:

Emmanuel's email to company sparks reactions

@georgenw_ said:

"Last week I sent two IT coys unfortunately emails after their assessments and scoring. I didn’t feel too good about that because I remembered when I used to receive such “unfortunately”. I had applied to one of the vendors during my job search and I received an “unfortunately”.

@0mah_shulli_Ade said:

"I legit told one last year to move on to other applicants when he insisted on putting a call through because he's impressed with my CV and really wanted to hire me...impressed na why u dey offer me N250k per month. God forbid.

"I got a way better offer."

@ocatiz said:

"You try, in my time, I ghosted the interview… Well, I have been ghosted by them before so no hard feelings."

@babycoach10 said:

"What pains employers most is the rejection of offers. But this isn't bad either."

@qudus593 said:

"Kai you missed the opportunity to use the “I will be moving ahead with another company who is a best fit for me right now” I wish you the best of luck in your search."

@Zee3kee said:

"Play the player at their own game. You love to see it."

@nawtybukola said:

''Let me save this template for sometimes next month."

@Excel4Freelance said:

"Plot twist: you're the final boss of 'Unfortunately' emails now."

